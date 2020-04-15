2 Stocks That Are Just Getting Started: Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG), Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

The shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Alphabet Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Oppenheimer advised investors in its research note published on February 04, 2020, to Outperform the GOOG stock while also putting a $1620 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Bernstein Markets when it published its report on January 10, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Pivotal Research Group in its report released on January 06, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 1650. Stifel was of a view that GOOG is Buy in its latest report on December 05, 2019. Piper Jaffray thinks that GOOG is worth Overweight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 36 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $1504.96. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 25.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.16% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 55.95.

The shares of the company added by 4.24% during the trading session on Tuesday, reaching a low of $1,236.93 while ending the day at $1269.23. During the trading session, a total of 2.47 million shares were traded which represents a -3.58% decline from the average session volume which is 2.38 million shares. GOOG had ended its last session trading at $1217.56. GOOG 52-week low price stands at $1013.54 while its 52-week high price is $1532.11.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $15.35 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Alphabet Inc. generated 18.5 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $10.12 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 22.48%. Alphabet Inc. has the potential to record 48.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $86. BMO Capital Markets also rated APLS as Initiated on March 31, 2020, with its price target of $54 suggesting that APLS could surge by 41.97% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $28.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 9.04% to reach $52.82/share. It started the day trading at $31.00 and traded between $28.51 and $30.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that APLS’s 50-day SMA is 32.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 30.01. The stock has a high of $45.04 for the year while the low is $16.85. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.83 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.99%, as 5.71M GOOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.87% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 996.29K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.73 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.06%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.02% over the past 90 days while it gained 19.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Wellington Management Co. LLP bought more APLS shares, increasing its portfolio by 138.17% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Wellington Management Co. LLP purchasing 5,965,366 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 10,282,630 shares of APLS, with a total valuation of $275,471,658.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 2.27% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,590,390 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 79,640 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $96,186,548. In the same vein, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 276,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,700,000 shares and is now valued at $72,333,000. Following these latest developments, around 20.30% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.