Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS), Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC)

The shares of Webster Financial Corporation (NYSE:WBS) has been pegged with a rating of Strong Buy by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $34 price target. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Webster Financial Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wells Fargo advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Overweight the WBS stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Stephens Markets when it published its report on January 24, 2020. That day the Stephens set price target on the stock to $46.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Compass Point in its report released on January 24, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 53. Stephens was of a view that WBS is Underweight in its latest report on October 29, 2019. Sandler O’Neill thinks that WBS is worth Hold rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.86.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.65% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.82 while ending the day at $25.43. During the trading session, a total of 709549.0 shares were traded which represents a 25.17% incline from the average session volume which is 948250.0 shares. WBS had ended its last session trading at $26.67. Webster Financial Corporation currently has a market cap of $2.33 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 6.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.32, with a beta of 1.70. WBS 52-week low price stands at $18.16 while its 52-week high price is $55.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -10.42%. Webster Financial Corporation has the potential to record 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Wintrust Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:WTFC) is now rated as Strong Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $50. Even though the stock has been trading at $39.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.46% to reach $42.50/share. It started the day trading at $39.93 and traded between $35.56 and $36.09 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WTFC’s 50-day SMA is 47.34 while its 200-day SMA stands at 61.87. The stock has a high of $78.25 for the year while the low is $22.02. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 0.9 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 72.80%, as 1.56M WBS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of Wintrust Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.98, while the P/B ratio is 0.58. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 622.61K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.51 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.93%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -47.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -41.91% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WTFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.82% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 42,386 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 5,230,876 shares of WTFC, with a total valuation of $171,886,585. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more WTFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $165,658,137 worth of shares.

Similarly, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by 10.67% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,948,015 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 380,735 shares of Wintrust Financial Corporation which are valued at $129,731,773. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … increased its Wintrust Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 118,988 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,431,882 shares and is now valued at $79,911,643. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of Wintrust Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.