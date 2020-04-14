Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY), Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

The shares of Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $68 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Sysco Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal Weight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on February 04, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $75. The stock was given Neutral rating by Piper Sandler in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 90. Piper Jaffray was of a view that SYY is Overweight in its latest report on December 12, 2019. Pivotal Research Group thinks that SYY is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 07, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $68.63. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 80.96% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.28% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.67.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $45.47 while ending the day at $47.05. During the trading session, a total of 3.12 million shares were traded which represents a 43.03% incline from the average session volume which is 5.48 million shares. SYY had ended its last session trading at $49.59. Sysco Corporation currently has a market cap of $23.99 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 13.44, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.82, with a beta of 1.02. Sysco Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.52, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 SYY 52-week low price stands at $26.00 while its 52-week high price is $85.98.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.85 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Sysco Corporation generated 524.58 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.98 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.06%. Sysco Corporation has the potential to record 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $55. JP Morgan also rated ORCL as Upgrade on March 20, 2020, with its price target of $55 suggesting that ORCL could down by -5.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $53.18/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.39% to reach $50.31/share. It started the day trading at $53.14 and traded between $52.40 and $52.97 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ORCL’s 50-day SMA is 50.46 while its 200-day SMA stands at 53.90. The stock has a high of $60.50 for the year while the low is $39.71. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 29.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.65%, as 25.17M SYY shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.25% of Oracle Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 16.67, while the P/B ratio is 11.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.70 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.23%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -2.72% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.54% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more ORCL shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,841,863 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 165,621,830 shares of ORCL, with a total valuation of $8,004,503,044. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more ORCL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,153,934,592 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Oracle Corporation shares by 1.55% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 94,200,485 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,481,407 shares of Oracle Corporation which are valued at $4,552,709,440. In the same vein, Loomis, Sayles & Co. LP decreased its Oracle Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,378,211 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 39,048,373 shares and is now valued at $1,887,207,867. Following these latest developments, around 36.36% of Oracle Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.