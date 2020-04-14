Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH), The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

The shares of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Wedbush in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $8.50 price target. Wedbush wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Sun Trust Rbsn Humphrey Markets when it published its report on February 01, 2016. The stock was given Sector Perform rating by RBC Capital Mkts in its report released on October 23, 2015, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 12. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that BPFH is Sector Perform in its latest report on September 11, 2015. Sandler O’Neill thinks that BPFH is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.83% from its 52-Week high price while it is -44.23% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.16.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $7.13 while ending the day at $7.30. During the trading session, a total of 569084.0 shares were traded which represents a 1.26% incline from the average session volume which is 576330.0 shares. BPFH had ended its last session trading at $7.64. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. currently has a market cap of $607.21 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.54, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.74, with a beta of 1.24. BPFH 52-week low price stands at $5.18 while its 52-week high price is $13.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.24 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -8.0%. Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wells Fargo published a research note on March 30, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that The Gap Inc. (NYSE:GPS) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $8. Telsey Advisory Group also rated GPS as Reiterated on March 13, 2020, with its price target of $12 suggesting that GPS could surge by 64.29% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.09/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.36% to reach $23.33/share. It started the day trading at $9.32 and traded between $8.11 and $8.33 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that GPS’s 50-day SMA is 12.33 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.19. The stock has a high of $26.85 for the year while the low is $5.26. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 41.17 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -4.78%, as 39.20M BPFH shares were shorted. At the moment, only 13.70% of The Gap Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.34, while the P/B ratio is 0.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.78M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 47.43%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -53.20% over the past 90 days while it lost -49.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dodge & Cox bought more GPS shares, increasing its portfolio by 34.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dodge & Cox purchasing 7,371,196 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,449,226 shares of GPS, with a total valuation of $200,282,551. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more GPS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $197,356,600 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The Gap Inc. shares by 6.75% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,930,301 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,071,059 shares of The Gap Inc. which are valued at $119,189,319. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its The Gap Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 147,963 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 11,748,889 shares and is now valued at $82,712,179. Following these latest developments, around 9.00% of The Gap Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.