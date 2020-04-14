Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY), Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

The shares of Avery Dennison Corporation (NYSE:AVY) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 20, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $125 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Avery Dennison Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $137. The stock was given Neutral rating by Citigroup in its report released on October 24, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 136. BofA/Merrill was of a view that AVY is Buy in its latest report on September 13, 2019. Berenberg thinks that AVY is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 15, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 130.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.90% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.68.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $108.03 while ending the day at $108.78. During the trading session, a total of 575794.0 shares were traded which represents a 16.49% incline from the average session volume which is 689500.0 shares. AVY had ended its last session trading at $115.03. Avery Dennison Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.07 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.21, with a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.61, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 AVY 52-week low price stands at $76.96 while its 52-week high price is $141.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.73 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Avery Dennison Corporation generated 253.7 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 14.45%. Avery Dennison Corporation has the potential to record 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on April 08, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Coeur Mining Inc. (NYSE:CDE) is now rated as Buy. B. Riley FBR also rated CDE as Upgrade on February 28, 2020, with its price target of $7.90 suggesting that CDE could surge by 33.49% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $4.14/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.69% to reach $6.33/share. It started the day trading at $4.38 and traded between $3.73 and $4.21 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CDE’s 50-day SMA is 4.42 while its 200-day SMA stands at 5.35. The stock has a high of $8.29 for the year while the low is $1.98. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.6 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.03%, as 7.52M AVY shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.44M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.17 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 34.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -35.73% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.81% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more CDE shares, increasing its portfolio by 12.06% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 2,868,378 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 26,649,113 shares of CDE, with a total valuation of $85,543,653. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more CDE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $64,203,040 worth of shares.

Similarly, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its Coeur Mining Inc. shares by 4.94% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 17,575,032 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -914,017 shares of Coeur Mining Inc. which are valued at $56,415,853. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Coeur Mining Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,167,045 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 16,283,149 shares and is now valued at $52,268,908. Following these latest developments, around 1.50% of Coeur Mining Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.