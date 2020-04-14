Two Stocks To Tuck Away: Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV), Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN)

The shares of Apartment Investment and Management Company (NYSE:AIV) has been pegged with a rating of Market Perform by BMO Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on January 28, 2020. BMO Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Apartment Investment and Management Company, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Goldman advised investors in its research note published on November 08, 2019, to Buy the AIV stock while also putting a $62 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on September 06, 2019. That day the BMO Capital Markets set price target on the stock to $58. The stock was given Buy rating by Mizuho in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 55. SunTrust was of a view that AIV is Hold in its latest report on February 25, 2019. BMO Capital Markets thinks that AIV is worth Market Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 9 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $45.85. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 56.34% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.12% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.84.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.05% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $38.25 while ending the day at $38.35. During the trading session, a total of 1.23 million shares were traded which represents a 21.14% incline from the average session volume which is 1.56 million shares. AIV had ended its last session trading at $39.97. Apartment Investment and Management Company currently has a market cap of $5.69 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.03, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.69, with a beta of 0.93. AIV 52-week low price stands at $24.53 while its 52-week high price is $55.68.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.64 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 6.15%. Apartment Investment and Management Company has the potential to record 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on December 12, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Bloomin’ Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $25. JP Morgan also rated BLMN as Downgrade on November 07, 2019, with its price target of $25 suggesting that BLMN could surge by 47.34% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.74% to reach $16.16/share. It started the day trading at $9.35 and traded between $8.22 and $8.51 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that BLMN’s 50-day SMA is 14.07 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.36. The stock has a high of $24.29 for the year while the low is $4.54. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 5.21 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -23.19%, as 4.00M AIV shares were shorted. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 5.92, while the P/B ratio is 4.34. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.01M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.99 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 45.88%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.74% over the past 90 days while it lost -54.42% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more BLMN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.30% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -37,528 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 12,358,471 shares of BLMN, with a total valuation of $88,239,483. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more BLMN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $78,766,145 worth of shares.

Similarly, JANA Partners LLC increased its Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares by 24.69% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 7,985,439 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,581,115 shares of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. which are valued at $57,016,034. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Bloomin’ Brands Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 116,358 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,902,517 shares and is now valued at $20,723,971. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Bloomin’ Brands Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.