The Thing That Hid NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO)’s Strength

NIO Limited (NYSE:NIO) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 11.24% on 04/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.63 before closing at $2.97. Intraday shares traded counted 37.35 million, which was 44.26% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 67.01M. NIO’s previous close was $2.67 while the outstanding shares total 1.08B. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.52, with weekly volatility at 7.15% and ATR at 0.28. The NIO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.19 and a $5.65 high.

Investors have identified the tech company NIO Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $3.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

NIO Limited (NIO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NIO, the company has in raw cash 162.11 million on their books with 44.19 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 980.83 million million total, with 1.25 billion as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for NIO Limited (NIO)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 287.98 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -31.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.08B with the revenue now reading -0.35 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.37 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.59 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NIO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NIO attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 52.52%.

1 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on NIO Limited. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NIO stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $21.81.