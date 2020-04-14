Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, losing -3.19% on 04/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.385 before closing at $2.43. Intraday shares traded counted 29.23 million, which was -4.43% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 27.99M. SWN’s previous close was $2.51 while the outstanding shares total 539.44M. The firm has a beta of 0.73, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 1.47,. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 68.87, with weekly volatility at 13.34% and ATR at 0.31. The SWN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.06 and a $4.90 high.

Investors have identified the tech company Southwestern Energy Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.31 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SWN, the company has in raw cash 5.0 million on their books with 34.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 679.0 million million total, with 848.0 million as their total liabilities.

SWN were able to record -135.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -196.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 964.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Southwestern Energy Company recorded a total of 745.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -57.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 14.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 681.0 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 64.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 539.44M with the revenue now reading 0.20 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.61 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SWN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SWN attractive?

In related news, Vice President, Kurtz Richard Jason bought 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 23. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.71, for a total value of 2,138. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP and CFO, Bott Julian Mark now bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 47,500. Also, President and CEO, Way William J bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 09. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.91 per share, with a total market value of 191,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.40%.