SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX): Spotting A Buy Candidate

SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ:WORX) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 434.22% on 04/13/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.45 before closing at $12.02. Intraday shares traded counted 95.01 million, which was -95788.59% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 99.08K. WORX’s previous close was $2.25 while the outstanding shares total 7.47M. The firm has a beta of 1.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 92.43, with weekly volatility at 43.70% and ATR at 1.25. The WORX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.55 and a $7.58 high.

Investors have identified the tech company SCWorx Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $89.79 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SCWorx Corp. (WORX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2.28 million million total, with 2.75 million as their total liabilities.

WORX were able to record -4.36 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 952000.0. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.25 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for SCWorx Corp. (WORX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, SCWorx Corp. recorded a total of 1.68 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 41.97% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 18.85%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 890000.0 trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 792000.0. This allows shareholders to hold on to 7.47M with the revenue now reading -0.10 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of WORX attractive?

In related news, Former CFO, Price John C sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 11. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.23, for a total value of 16,148. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 15.90%.