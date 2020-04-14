Ride Out The Next Market Storm With WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX), Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

The shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $195 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of WEX Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on January 31, 2020, to Market Perform the WEX stock while also putting a $249 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from SunTrust Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. That day the SunTrust set price target on the stock to $220. Credit Suisse was of a view that WEX is Neutral in its latest report on January 23, 2020. Robert W. Baird thinks that WEX is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 01, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 234.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 9 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 62.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -51.20% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.98.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.16% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $113.37 while ending the day at $115.41. During the trading session, a total of 539550.0 shares were traded which represents a 23.13% incline from the average session volume which is 701880.0 shares. WEX had ended its last session trading at $122.98. WEX Inc. currently has a market cap of $5.0 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 51.09, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.99, with a beta of 1.87. WEX 52-week low price stands at $71.12 while its 52-week high price is $236.51.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The WEX Inc. generated 981.38 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.42 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 35.98%. WEX Inc. has the potential to record 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at RBC Capital Mkts published a research note on January 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) is now rated as Sector Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $19. Wells Fargo also rated IVZ as Downgrade on January 02, 2020, with its price target of $17 suggesting that IVZ could surge by 6.63% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.86/share, analysts expect it to down by -2.94% to reach $10.25/share. It started the day trading at $9.93 and traded between $9.35 and $9.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IVZ’s 50-day SMA is 13.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.38. The stock has a high of $22.18 for the year while the low is $7.38. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.19%, as 28.16M WEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 7.49% of Invesco Ltd. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.44. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 6.60M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.27 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 22.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -45.93% over the past 90 days while it lost -37.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more IVZ shares, decreasing its portfolio by -2.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -1,026,282 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 41,384,100 shares of IVZ, with a total valuation of $375,767,628. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more IVZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $254,982,753 worth of shares.

Similarly, Bank of America, NA (Private Bank… increased its Invesco Ltd. shares by 0.18% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,002,858 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 36,038 shares of Invesco Ltd. which are valued at $181,625,951. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Invesco Ltd. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 24,435 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 18,826,623 shares and is now valued at $170,945,737. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of Invesco Ltd. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.