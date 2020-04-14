Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX), Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG)

The shares of Trex Company Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by The Benchmark Company in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $126 price target. The Benchmark Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Trex Company Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. DA Davidson advised investors in its research note published on February 25, 2020, to Neutral the TREX stock while also putting a $104 price target. The stock had earned Hold rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on November 21, 2019. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $91. The stock was given Neutral rating by B. Riley FBR in its report released on October 29, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 93. Exane BNP Paribas was of a view that TREX is Underperform in its latest report on October 09, 2019. William Blair thinks that TREX is worth Outperform rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 41.28% from its 52-Week high price while it is -28.99% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -7.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $78.17 while ending the day at $79.43. During the trading session, a total of 1.34 million shares were traded which represents a -68.41% decline from the average session volume which is 793910.0 shares. TREX had ended its last session trading at $85.77. Trex Company Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.63 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 32.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.22, with a beta of 1.69. Trex Company Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 3.10 TREX 52-week low price stands at $56.22 while its 52-week high price is $111.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.61 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Trex Company Inc. generated 148.83 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 11.48%. Trex Company Inc. has the potential to record 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Credit Suisse published a research note on May 29, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) is now rated as Underperform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.82/share, analysts expect it to surge by 19.17% to reach $17.65/share. It started the day trading at $1.00 and traded between $0.82 and $0.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that STG’s 50-day SMA is 2.0637 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.3972. The stock has a high of $3.77 for the year while the low is $0.68. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 1.09%, as 1.60M TREX shares were shorted. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 92.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 17.33 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -18.57%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -64.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -66.65% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)… sold more STG shares, decreasing its portfolio by -50.00% during the last quarter. This move now sees The HSBC Global Asset Management (UK)… selling -1,722,544 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,722,544 shares of STG, with a total valuation of $2,359,885.

Similarly, Tiger Global Management LLC decreased its Sunlands Technology Group shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 300,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Sunlands Technology Group which are valued at $411,000. In the same vein, Abaris Investment Management AG decreased its Sunlands Technology Group shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 15,000 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 140,000 shares and is now valued at $191,800. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Sunlands Technology Group stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.