Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK), Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS)

The shares of Nokia Corporation (NYSE:NOK) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Goldman in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. Goldman wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nokia Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Northland Capital advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the NOK stock while also putting a $6 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. JP Morgan was of a view that NOK is Neutral in its latest report on October 25, 2019. Barclays thinks that NOK is worth Equal Weight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 38.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.17.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.61% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.20 while ending the day at $3.25. During the trading session, a total of 11.72 million shares were traded which represents a 67.75% incline from the average session volume which is 36.34 million shares. NOK had ended its last session trading at $3.27. Nokia Corporation currently has a market cap of $18.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 1625.00, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 106.88, with a beta of 0.41. Nokia Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.35, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 NOK 52-week low price stands at $2.34 while its 52-week high price is $5.96.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.17 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nokia Corporation generated 6.62 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.06 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 111.76%. Nokia Corporation has the potential to record 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northland Capital published a research note on September 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Akoustis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AKTS) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $7.40. Even though the stock has been trading at $7.11/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.74% to reach $10.50/share. It started the day trading at $8.11 and traded between $7.20 and $7.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKTS’s 50-day SMA is 6.20 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.06. The stock has a high of $9.25 for the year while the low is $3.76. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.58 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.57%, as 6.48M NOK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 20.99% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 578.73K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 11.20 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 75.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -11.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -4.61% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more AKTS shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 67,514 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 1,587,295 shares of AKTS, with a total valuation of $8,523,774. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more AKTS shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $6,824,712 worth of shares.

Similarly, Silverback Asset Management LLC increased its Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares by 139.37% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 1,103,156 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 642,294 shares of Akoustis Technologies Inc. which are valued at $5,923,948. In the same vein, AWM Investment Co., Inc. increased its Akoustis Technologies Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 773,611 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 773,611 shares and is now valued at $4,154,291. Following these latest developments, around 14.40% of Akoustis Technologies Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.