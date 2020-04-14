Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG), Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW)

The shares of Harley-Davidson Inc. (NYSE:HOG) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Argus in its latest research note that was published on April 06, 2020. Argus wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Harley-Davidson Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. RBC Capital Mkts advised investors in its research note published on March 16, 2020, to Underperform the HOG stock while also putting a $17 price target. The stock had earned Sector Weight rating from KeyBanc Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on January 29, 2020. The stock was given Underweight rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its report released on November 04, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 33. Wedbush was of a view that HOG is Neutral in its latest report on October 09, 2019. Goldman thinks that HOG is worth Sell rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 24, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 34.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -53.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.40.

The shares of the company dipped by -8.99% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $19.02 while ending the day at $19.23. During the trading session, a total of 2.83 million shares were traded which represents a -4.31% decline from the average session volume which is 2.71 million shares. HOG had ended its last session trading at $21.13. Harley-Davidson Inc. currently has a market cap of $2.96 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.22, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.11, with a beta of 1.45. Harley-Davidson Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 4.13, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 HOG 52-week low price stands at $14.31 while its 52-week high price is $41.40.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Harley-Davidson Inc. generated 898.42 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.70 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -390.0%. Harley-Davidson Inc. has the potential to record 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

It started the day trading at $7.31 and traded between $6.37 and $7.25 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SBSW’s 50-day SMA is 7.89 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.15. The stock has a high of $13.27 for the year while the low is $3.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 7.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.94%, as 5.54M HOG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.30% of Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 1812.50, while the P/B ratio is 2.94. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.08 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 57.27%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -26.69% over the past 90 days while it gained 11.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more SBSW shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.40% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 3,093,304 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,234,810 shares of SBSW, with a total valuation of $142,708,303. Exor Investments (UK) LLP meanwhile sold more SBSW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $129,332,229 worth of shares.

Similarly, Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by 13.08% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 6,987,796 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 808,144 shares of Sibanye Stillwater Limited which are valued at $32,982,397. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Sibanye Stillwater Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,040,806 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 5,805,989 shares and is now valued at $27,404,268.