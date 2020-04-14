Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF), Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI)

The shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by BofA/Merrill in its latest research note that was published on August 01, 2019. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $86 price target. BofA/Merrill wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fox Factory Holding Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Stifel advised investors in its research note published on August 02, 2018, to Hold the FOXF stock while also putting a $55 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on July 16, 2018. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $63. The stock was given Buy rating by Berenberg in its report released on June 20, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 51. BofA/Merrill was of a view that FOXF is Buy in its latest report on May 01, 2018. William Blair thinks that FOXF is worth Mkt Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $57.43. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 24.23% from its 52-Week high price while it is -50.57% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.01.

The shares of the company dipped by -14.86% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.20 while ending the day at $42.96. During the trading session, a total of 683983.0 shares were traded which represents a -143.95% decline from the average session volume which is 280380.0 shares. FOXF had ended its last session trading at $50.46. Fox Factory Holding Corp. currently has a market cap of $1.66 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.08, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.21, with a beta of 1.68. Fox Factory Holding Corp. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.16, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 FOXF 52-week low price stands at $34.58 while its 52-week high price is $86.91.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.65 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Fox Factory Holding Corp. generated 43.74 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 15.38%. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has the potential to record 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Craig Hallum published a research note on March 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Boingo Wireless Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. Craig Hallum also rated WIFI as Reiterated on November 06, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that WIFI could surge by 38.48% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.46/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.38% to reach $20.19/share. It started the day trading at $12.42 and traded between $11.445 and $12.42 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that WIFI’s 50-day SMA is 11.49 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.20. The stock has a high of $25.98 for the year while the low is $6.66. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.31 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -9.74%, as 3.89M FOXF shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.17% of Boingo Wireless Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 937.10K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 13.01% over the past 90 days while it gained 33.84% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more WIFI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.84% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 66,036 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,652,377 shares of WIFI, with a total valuation of $38,751,720. Handelsbanken Fonder AB meanwhile bought more WIFI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $36,697,868 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by 3.90% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,098,396 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -125,861 shares of Boingo Wireless Inc. which are valued at $32,873,982. In the same vein, Victory Capital Management, Inc. … decreased its Boingo Wireless Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 113,253 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 2,996,482 shares and is now valued at $31,792,674. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Boingo Wireless Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.