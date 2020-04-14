Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM), New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD)

The shares of Cardtronics plc (NASDAQ:CATM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on May 31, 2019. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Cardtronics plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 18, 2018. The stock was given Hold rating by Lake Street in its report released on September 27, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 31. William Blair was of a view that CATM is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 26, 2017. Lake Street thinks that CATM is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 19, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 37.05% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.40 while ending the day at $21.53. During the trading session, a total of 687817.0 shares were traded which represents a -4.74% decline from the average session volume which is 656710.0 shares. CATM had ended its last session trading at $23.12. Cardtronics plc currently has a market cap of $813.4 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.01, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.33, with a beta of 1.77. Cardtronics plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.94, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.70 CATM 52-week low price stands at $15.71 while its 52-week high price is $47.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.60 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Cardtronics plc generated 117.47 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.69 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 55.0%. Cardtronics plc has the potential to record 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at CIBC published a research note on March 18, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that New Gold Inc. (AMEX:NGD) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.58/share, analysts expect it to surge by 23.51% to reach $3.81/share. It started the day trading at $0.74 and traded between $0.57 and $0.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NGD’s 50-day SMA is 0.7184 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.9620. The stock has a high of $1.56 for the year while the low is $0.39. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 16.53 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.57%, as 13.46M CATM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.45% of New Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 4.28M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.86 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -27.40% over the past 90 days while it lost -27.14% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Van Eck Associates Corp. bought more NGD shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.71% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Van Eck Associates Corp. purchasing 533,637 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 75,608,880 shares of NGD, with a total valuation of $38,636,138. Kopernik Global Investors LLC meanwhile bought more NGD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $22,293,456 worth of shares.

Similarly, Exor Investments (UK) LLP increased its New Gold Inc. shares by 15.03% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 30,981,260 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 4,048,983 shares of New Gold Inc. which are valued at $15,831,424. In the same vein, Russell Investment Management LLC increased its New Gold Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,401,300 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 26,428,112 shares and is now valued at $13,504,765. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of New Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.