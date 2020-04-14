Ride Out The Next Market Storm With BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP), Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

The shares of BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) has been pegged with a rating of Sell by DZ Bank in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. DZ Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of BP p.l.c., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. Berenberg was of a view that BP is Hold in its latest report on January 14, 2020. Wells Fargo thinks that BP is worth Overweight rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 60.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.80.

The shares of the company added by 0.04% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.555 while ending the day at $24.91. During the trading session, a total of 10.41 million shares were traded which represents a 37.07% incline from the average session volume which is 16.54 million shares. BP had ended its last session trading at $24.90. BP p.l.c. currently has a market cap of $83.85 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.97, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.67, with a beta of 1.00. BP p.l.c. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.79, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 BP 52-week low price stands at $15.51 while its 52-week high price is $45.35.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.76 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The BP p.l.c. generated 22.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.66 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 7.89%. BP p.l.c. has the potential to record 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Bernstein published a research note on April 01, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Netflix Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $487. Robert W. Baird also rated NFLX as Upgrade on March 23, 2020, with its price target of $415 suggesting that NFLX could down by -7.44% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $370.72/share, analysts expect it to surge by 7.01% to reach $369.26/share. It started the day trading at $400.51 and traded between $367.7003 and $396.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NFLX’s 50-day SMA is 363.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 323.29. The stock has a high of $393.52 for the year while the low is $252.28. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 18.49 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.48%, as 15.63M BP shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.62% of Netflix Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 103.02, while the P/B ratio is 22.95. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.96M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 9.66%. Looking further, the stock has raised 20.57% over the past 90 days while it gained 41.44% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more NFLX shares, increasing its portfolio by 7.69% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 38,002,047 shares of NFLX, with a total valuation of $14,269,768,649. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more NFLX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $12,257,169,381 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Netflix Inc. shares by 19.45% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,118,871 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,275,690 shares of Netflix Inc. which are valued at $7,554,636,061. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Netflix Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,626,563 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,846,449 shares and is now valued at $7,452,341,600. Following these latest developments, around 1.63% of Netflix Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.