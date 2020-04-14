Ride Out The Next Market Storm With Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

The shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) has been pegged with a rating of Equal-Weight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on February 12, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $27 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Adient plc, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Buckingham Research advised investors in its research note published on February 03, 2020, to Neutral the ADNT stock while also putting a $27 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $28. The stock was given Outperform rating by Credit Suisse in its report released on January 27, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 26. The Benchmark Company was of a view that ADNT is Hold in its latest report on January 09, 2020. Wolfe Research thinks that ADNT is worth Peer Perform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 7 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $18.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 90.84% from its 52-Week high price while it is -61.54% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.51.

The shares of the company dipped by -9.85% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $10.985 while ending the day at $11.26. During the trading session, a total of 1.59 million shares were traded which represents a 19.41% incline from the average session volume which is 1.97 million shares. ADNT had ended its last session trading at $12.49. Adient plc debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.15, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 ADNT 52-week low price stands at $5.90 while its 52-week high price is $29.27.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.96 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Adient plc generated 965.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.71%. Adient plc has the potential to record -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at ROTH Capital published a research note on August 23, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Lakeland Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $18. Singular Research also rated LAKE as Initiated on February 10, 2016, with its price target of $17.50 suggesting that LAKE could surge by 27.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $14.39/share, analysts expect it to surge by 11.05% to reach $22.00/share. It started the day trading at $16.24 and traded between $14.50 and $15.98 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LAKE’s 50-day SMA is 15.28 while its 200-day SMA stands at 12.08. The stock has a high of $28.00 for the year while the low is $9.70. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 951455.61 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.95%, as 809,213 ADNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.83% of Lakeland Industries Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 841.05, while the P/B ratio is 1.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.19M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.68 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of -8.58%. Looking further, the stock has raised 49.35% over the past 90 days while it gained 46.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP sold more LAKE shares, decreasing its portfolio by -0.98% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Dimensional Fund Advisors LP selling -5,995 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 604,651 shares of LAKE, with a total valuation of $9,372,091. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more LAKE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $8,672,126 worth of shares.

Similarly, Private Capital Management LLC decreased its Lakeland Industries Inc. shares by 45.39% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 557,851 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -463,657 shares of Lakeland Industries Inc. which are valued at $8,646,691. In the same vein, Wellington Management Co. LLP decreased its Lakeland Industries Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 160,639 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 442,800 shares and is now valued at $6,863,400. Following these latest developments, around 7.00% of Lakeland Industries Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.