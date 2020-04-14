Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS), Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

The shares of U.S. Well Services Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on March 10, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $1 price target. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of U.S. Well Services Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Johnson Rice Markets when it published its report on June 12, 2019. That day the Johnson Rice set price target on the stock to $9. The stock was given Buy rating by Seaport Global Securities in its report released on May 23, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 10. Piper Jaffray was of a view that USWS is Overweight in its latest report on April 15, 2019.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 2 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 161.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -92.04% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 56.70.

The shares of the company added by 24.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.59 while ending the day at $0.65. During the trading session, a total of 7.51 million shares were traded which represents a -1117.15% decline from the average session volume which is 616780.0 shares. USWS had ended its last session trading at $0.52. U.S. Well Services Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.30, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 USWS 52-week low price stands at $0.25 while its 52-week high price is $8.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.74 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The U.S. Well Services Inc. generated 41.4 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.45 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 67.57%. U.S. Well Services Inc. has the potential to record -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $150. JP Morgan also rated DE as Upgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $140 suggesting that DE could surge by 17.08% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $145.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.08% to reach $168.59/share. It started the day trading at $142.75 and traded between $136.87 and $139.80 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that DE’s 50-day SMA is 149.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 162.62. The stock has a high of $181.99 for the year while the low is $106.14. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.76%, as 3.55M USWS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.13% of Deere & Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 13.95, while the P/B ratio is 3.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.15M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.65 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.16%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -19.39% over the past 90 days while it lost -16.69% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Cascade Investment LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,510,573 shares of DE, with a total valuation of $4,353,500,766. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more DE shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $3,193,775,364 worth of shares.

Similarly, Wellington Management Co. LLP increased its Deere & Company shares by 21.99% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,762,167 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 3,021,380 shares of Deere & Company which are valued at $2,315,860,993. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Deere & Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 330,593 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,976,145 shares and is now valued at $1,792,784,193. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Deere & Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.