Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM), The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

The shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Deutsche Bank in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $85 price target. Deutsche Bank wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of QUALCOMM Incorporated, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Underperform the QCOM stock while also putting a $65 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Canaccord Genuity Markets when it published its report on March 19, 2020. That day the Canaccord Genuity set price target on the stock to $95. The stock was given Buy rating by Nomura in its report released on March 10, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 98. Piper Sandler was of a view that QCOM is Neutral in its latest report on March 04, 2020. Daiwa Securities thinks that QCOM is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 12 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 17 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $94.41. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.40% from its 52-Week high price while it is -23.78% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.51.

The shares of the company added by 2.40% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $71.44 while ending the day at $73.30. During the trading session, a total of 7.79 million shares were traded which represents a 37.36% incline from the average session volume which is 12.43 million shares. QCOM had ended its last session trading at $71.58. QUALCOMM Incorporated currently has a market cap of $85.83 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 20.90, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.83, with a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.53, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 QCOM 52-week low price stands at $55.78 while its 52-week high price is $96.17.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The QUALCOMM Incorporated generated 11.11 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.55 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 23.75%. QUALCOMM Incorporated has the potential to record 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on October 09, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $27.50. Barclays also rated NYT as Downgrade on November 06, 2018, with its price target of $18 suggesting that NYT could surge by 3.91% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.73/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.53% to reach $33.75/share. It started the day trading at $32.68 and traded between $30.38 and $32.43 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that NYT’s 50-day SMA is 34.36 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.23. The stock has a high of $40.22 for the year while the low is $26.13. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 23.16 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.47%, as 23.05M QCOM shares were shorted. At the moment, only 10.53% of The New York Times Company shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 38.84, while the P/B ratio is 4.60. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.77M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 8.71 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.27%. Looking further, the stock has raised 3.78% over the past 90 days while it gained 15.25% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Jackson Square Partners LLC bought more NYT shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.16% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Jackson Square Partners LLC purchasing 555,505 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,922,765 shares of NYT, with a total valuation of $427,568,113. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more NYT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $426,211,345 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its The New York Times Company shares by 0.25% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 12,209,665 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 30,975 shares of The New York Times Company which are valued at $374,958,812. In the same vein, Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its The New York Times Company shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,500,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 12,000,000 shares and is now valued at $368,520,000. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of The New York Times Company stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.