Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK), Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

The shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) has been pegged with a rating of Overweight by Morgan Stanley in its latest research note that was published on March 25, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $23 price target. Morgan Stanley wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of NortonLifeLock Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Barclays advised investors in its research note published on January 06, 2020, to Overweight the NLOK stock while also putting a $32 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on November 27, 2019. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $26.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 14 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 4 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $19.64. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.53% from its 52-Week high price while it is -10.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 51.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -2.63% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $18.63 while ending the day at $18.86. During the trading session, a total of 5.51 million shares were traded which represents a 56.12% incline from the average session volume which is 12.55 million shares. NLOK had ended its last session trading at $19.37. NortonLifeLock Inc. currently has a market cap of $11.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 30.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.39, with a beta of 0.85. NortonLifeLock Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.51, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.90 NLOK 52-week low price stands at $10.11 while its 52-week high price is $21.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.20 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The NortonLifeLock Inc. generated 12.65 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.13 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -45.0%. NortonLifeLock Inc. has the potential to record 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Cowen published a research note on November 01, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) is now rated as Market Perform. Their price target on the stock stands at $19.50. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.05/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.11% to reach $2279.57/share. It started the day trading at $16.78 and traded between $16.48 and $16.71 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TAK’s 50-day SMA is 17.02 while its 200-day SMA stands at 18.07. The stock has a high of $20.92 for the year while the low is $12.43. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.48 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -29.01%, as 1.76M NLOK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 20.59, while the P/B ratio is 1.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.72M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.02 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.53%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.11% over the past 90 days while it lost -2.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Glenview Capital Management LLC bought more TAK shares, increasing its portfolio by 11.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Glenview Capital Management LLC purchasing 3,138,875 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 30,582,721 shares of TAK, with a total valuation of $464,245,705.

Similarly, Adelphi Capital LLP decreased its Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares by 0.36% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 8,958,784 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -32,506 shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited which are valued at $135,994,341. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 176,639 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 5,977,204 shares and is now valued at $90,733,957. Following these latest developments, around 39.08% of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.