Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN), Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

The shares of Manning & Napier Inc. (NYSE:MN) has been pegged with a rating of Mkt Perform by Keefe Bruyette in its latest research note that was published on June 14, 2017. Keefe Bruyette wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Manning & Napier Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on July 15, 2016. Raymond James was of a view that MN is Mkt Perform in its latest report on September 14, 2015. Credit Suisse thinks that MN is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on June 03, 2015 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 12.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Sell while its average price target is $3.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 160.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is 10.26% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 82.45.

The shares of the company added by 81.69% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.55 while ending the day at $2.58. During the trading session, a total of 1.64 million shares were traded which represents a -2107.49% decline from the average session volume which is 74430.0 shares. MN had ended its last session trading at $1.42. Manning & Napier Inc. currently has a market cap of $39.24 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.51, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 4.81, with a beta of 1.10. Manning & Napier Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 4.50 MN 52-week low price stands at $0.99 while its 52-week high price is $2.34.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.05 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 40.0%. Manning & Napier Inc. has the potential to record 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at JP Morgan published a research note on December 18, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Taubman Centers Inc. (NYSE:TCO) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $34. JP Morgan also rated TCO as Downgrade on October 08, 2019, with its price target of $42 suggesting that TCO could surge by 11.05% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $46.80/share, analysts expect it to down by -4.02% to reach $50.50/share. It started the day trading at $46.58 and traded between $44.66 and $44.92 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TCO’s 50-day SMA is 46.48 while its 200-day SMA stands at 39.11. The stock has a high of $54.49 for the year while the low is $26.24. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 9.23 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -6.10%, as 8.67M MN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 15.39% of Taubman Centers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.38M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.56 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 5.17%. Looking further, the stock has raised 47.91% over the past 90 days while it gained 23.85% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TCO shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 12,741 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,747,324 shares of TCO, with a total valuation of $366,337,929. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TCO shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $248,113,495 worth of shares.

Similarly, Cohen & Steers Capital Management… increased its Taubman Centers Inc. shares by 1.09% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,653,789 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 60,809 shares of Taubman Centers Inc. which are valued at $236,780,683. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Taubman Centers Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 355,498 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,126,562 shares and is now valued at $130,940,417. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Taubman Centers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.