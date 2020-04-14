Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV), Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN)

The shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Berenberg in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. Berenberg wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Live Nation Entertainment Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on March 24, 2020, to Neutral the LYV stock while also putting a $35 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Cowen Markets when it published its report on January 27, 2020. That day the Cowen set price target on the stock to $85. Morgan Stanley was of a view that LYV is Equal-Weight in its latest report on October 08, 2019. Jefferies thinks that LYV is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 02, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 84.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 81.61% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.55% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 42.85.

The shares of the company added by 2.98% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $36.14 while ending the day at $39.41. During the trading session, a total of 6.18 million shares were traded which represents a -23.02% decline from the average session volume which is 5.02 million shares. LYV had ended its last session trading at $38.27. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.89, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 LYV 52-week low price stands at $21.70 while its 52-week high price is $76.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.85 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Live Nation Entertainment Inc. generated 2.47 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.71 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 63.53%. Live Nation Entertainment Inc. has the potential to record -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Goldman published a research note on April 06, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:XLRN) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $73. Barclays also rated XLRN as Initiated on February 27, 2020, with its price target of $107 suggesting that XLRN could surge by 15.3% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $88.87/share, analysts expect it to surge by 4.49% to reach $109.64/share. It started the day trading at $94.53 and traded between $88.09 and $92.86 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XLRN’s 50-day SMA is 87.09 while its 200-day SMA stands at 56.42. The stock has a high of $97.56 for the year while the low is $37.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 12.94%, as 3.80M LYV shares were shorted. At the moment, only 8.32% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 766.72K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.95 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 14.95%. Looking further, the stock has raised 77.28% over the past 90 days while it gained 142.01% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more XLRN shares, increasing its portfolio by 41.11% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,981,607 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,801,380 shares of XLRN, with a total valuation of $611,240,021. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more XLRN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $366,538,030 worth of shares.

Similarly, T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc. (I… increased its Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares by 0.51% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 3,432,743 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 17,306 shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc. which are valued at $308,500,613. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Acceleron Pharma Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 35,838 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,401,866 shares and is now valued at $305,725,697. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of Acceleron Pharma Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.