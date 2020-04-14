Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT), Asanko Gold Inc. (AMEX:AKG)

The shares of Fitbit Inc. (NYSE:FIT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by DA Davidson in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2019. The Technology company has also assigned a $7 price target. DA Davidson wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Fitbit Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Wedbush advised investors in its research note published on February 22, 2019, to Neutral the FIT stock while also putting a $6.50 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Wedbush Markets when it published its report on October 12, 2018. Cascend Securities was of a view that FIT is Hold in its latest report on May 17, 2018. DA Davidson thinks that FIT is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 138.08% from its 52-Week high price while it is -7.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.94.

The shares of the company dipped by -0.89% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.63 while ending the day at $6.69. During the trading session, a total of 7.09 million shares were traded which represents a 2.09% incline from the average session volume which is 7.24 million shares. FIT had ended its last session trading at $6.75. Fitbit Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.30 FIT 52-week low price stands at $2.81 while its 52-week high price is $7.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.19 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Fitbit Inc. generated 334.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -21.05%. Fitbit Inc. has the potential to record -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on November 14, 2017 where it informed investors and clients that Asanko Gold Inc. (AMEX:AKG) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.86/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.18% to reach $1.54/share. It started the day trading at $0.91 and traded between $0.86 and $0.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AKG’s 50-day SMA is 0.8697 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8807. The stock has a high of $1.10 for the year while the low is $0.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 432326.34 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.32%, as 383,387 FIT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.19% of Asanko Gold Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 406.36K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.06 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.00%. Looking further, the stock has raised 2.17% over the past 90 days while it lost -5.05% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Sun Valley Gold LLC bought more AKG shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.97% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Sun Valley Gold LLC purchasing 483,810 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 25,061,857 shares of AKG, with a total valuation of $19,748,743. Ruffer LLP meanwhile bought more AKG shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $17,853,605 worth of shares.

Similarly, Donald Smith & Co., Inc. decreased its Asanko Gold Inc. shares by 3.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 21,883,960 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -802,020 shares of Asanko Gold Inc. which are valued at $17,244,560. Following these latest developments, around 3.60% of Asanko Gold Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.