Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG), Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC)

The shares of First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by B. Riley FBR in its latest research note that was published on March 01, 2019. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $6 price target. B. Riley FBR wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of First Majestic Silver Corp., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from BMO Capital Markets Markets when it published its report on May 14, 2018. The stock was given Buy rating by ROTH Capital in its report released on April 25, 2018, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 9. National Bank Financial was of a view that AG is Sector Perform in its latest report on January 26, 2018. BMO Capital Markets thinks that AG is worth Underperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $9.03. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 83.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.56% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 57.05.

The shares of the company added by 8.49% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $6.66 while ending the day at $7.67. During the trading session, a total of 5.77 million shares were traded which represents a -5.15% decline from the average session volume which is 5.49 million shares. AG had ended its last session trading at $7.07. AG 52-week low price stands at $4.17 while its 52-week high price is $12.69.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.00 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The First Majestic Silver Corp. generated 169.01 million in revenue during the last quarter. First Majestic Silver Corp. has the potential to record 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Piper Sandler published a research note on January 24, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Simmons First National Corporation (NASDAQ:SFNC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.75/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.01% to reach $22.30/share. It started the day trading at $19.72 and traded between $18.43 and $18.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SFNC’s 50-day SMA is 20.73 while its 200-day SMA stands at 23.91. The stock has a high of $27.29 for the year while the low is $14.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 2.79 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 22.36%, as 3.41M AG shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.18% of Simmons First National Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.76, while the P/B ratio is 0.68. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 760.31K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.48 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 12.00%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -28.07% over the past 90 days while it lost -19.79% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SFNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.22% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 1,902,158 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 15,277,419 shares of SFNC, with a total valuation of $281,104,510. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SFNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $206,552,383 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 1.10% of Simmons First National Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.