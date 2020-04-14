Rare Value And Growth Stock Opportunity: Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW), Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

The shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. (NYSE:BBW) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Dougherty & Company in its latest research note that was published on October 27, 2017. Dougherty & Company wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on September 13, 2017, to Buy the BBW stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Dougherty & Company Markets when it published its report on July 28, 2017. That day the Dougherty & Company set price target on the stock to $13.50. The stock was given Buy rating by Dougherty & Company in its report released on April 28, 2017, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 14.50. Dougherty & Company was of a view that BBW is Buy in its latest report on February 17, 2017. Piper Jaffray thinks that BBW is worth Neutral rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 0 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 2 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $6.50. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 86.14% from its 52-Week high price while it is -70.11% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.99.

The shares of the company added by 10.59% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $1.80 while ending the day at $1.88. During the trading session, a total of 577702.0 shares were traded which represents a -122.95% decline from the average session volume which is 259120.0 shares. BBW had ended its last session trading at $1.70. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. currently has a market cap of $27.73 million, while its P/E ratio stands at 117.50, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.92, with a beta of 1.28. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.30 BBW 52-week low price stands at $1.01 while its 52-week high price is $6.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.40 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. generated 6.17 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.40 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 80.0%. Build-A-Bear Workshop Inc. has the potential to record 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Sundial Growers Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL) is now rated as Underperform. It started the day trading at $0.62 and traded between $0.55 and $0.59 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $13.22 for the year while the low is $0.47. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.16%, as 3.77M BBW shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.22% of Sundial Growers Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.57M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.39 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 25.19%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -78.55% over the past 90 days while it lost -87.00% over the last six months.

Following these latest developments, around 32.99% of Sundial Growers Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.