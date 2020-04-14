Mixed Analyst Attention: YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI), TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

The shares of YETI Holdings Inc. (NYSE:YETI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on March 03, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $37 price target. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of YETI Holdings Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. ROTH Capital advised investors in its research note published on February 21, 2020, to Buy the YETI stock while also putting a $37 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from ROTH Capital Markets when it published its report on December 17, 2019. That day the ROTH Capital set price target on the stock to $37. Citigroup was of a view that YETI is Neutral in its latest report on November 01, 2019. Goldman thinks that YETI is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 03, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 33.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 11 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Buy while its average price target is $31.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.62% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.37% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.00.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.51% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $21.42 while ending the day at $22.25. During the trading session, a total of 1.22 million shares were traded which represents a 45.76% incline from the average session volume which is 2.25 million shares. YETI had ended its last session trading at $23.30. YETI Holdings Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.43, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.00 YETI 52-week low price stands at $15.28 while its 52-week high price is $38.61.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.47 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The YETI Holdings Inc. generated 72.52 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.28 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 89.36%. YETI Holdings Inc. has the potential to record 1.20 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at The Benchmark Company published a research note on February 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $22. JP Morgan also rated TGNA as Resumed on October 28, 2019, with its price target of $18 suggesting that TGNA could surge by 34.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.96/share, analysts expect it to down by -8.78% to reach $16.71/share. It started the day trading at $11.84 and traded between $10.75 and $10.91 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TGNA’s 50-day SMA is 14.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.37. The stock has a high of $18.31 for the year while the low is $9.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.93 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -15.89%, as 11.72M YETI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.39% of TEGNA Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.31, while the P/B ratio is 1.49. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.16 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.81%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -26.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. sold more TGNA shares, decreasing its portfolio by -3.24% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling -789,789 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,593,994 shares of TGNA, with a total valuation of $256,230,775. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TGNA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $253,538,657 worth of shares.

Similarly, Standard General LP increased its TEGNA Inc. shares by 8.41% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 20,715,479 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,606,526 shares of TEGNA Inc. which are valued at $224,970,102. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its TEGNA Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 56,221 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,928,253 shares and is now valued at $107,820,828. Following these latest developments, around 0.40% of TEGNA Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.