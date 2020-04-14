Mixed Analyst Attention: Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI), Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

The shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on March 05, 2020. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Robert Half International Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from CL King Markets when it published its report on October 28, 2019. That day the CL King set price target on the stock to $70. BofA/Merrill was of a view that RHI is Neutral in its latest report on January 03, 2019. Barclays thinks that RHI is worth Underweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 19, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 58.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 4 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Hold while its average price target is $48.09. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 26.41% from its 52-Week high price while it is -40.75% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.34.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.43% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $40.25 while ending the day at $40.93. During the trading session, a total of 1.86 million shares were traded which represents a -34.02% decline from the average session volume which is 1.39 million shares. RHI had ended its last session trading at $43.28. Robert Half International Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.67 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 10.48, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.78, with a beta of 1.51. Robert Half International Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.00, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.70 RHI 52-week low price stands at $32.38 while its 52-week high price is $69.08.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.98 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Robert Half International Inc. generated 270.48 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.01 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.1%. Robert Half International Inc. has the potential to record 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank published a research note on January 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is now rated as Hold. Their price target on the stock stands at $32. Jefferies also rated PENN as Downgrade on November 01, 2019, with its price target of $23 suggesting that PENN could surge by 51.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $13.91/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.22% to reach $28.95/share. It started the day trading at $14.57 and traded between $12.80 and $14.08 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that PENN’s 50-day SMA is 22.39 while its 200-day SMA stands at 21.61. The stock has a high of $39.18 for the year while the low is $3.75. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 10.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 9.70%, as 12.03M RHI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 11.02% of Penn National Gaming Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 39.00, while the P/B ratio is 0.88. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.37M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.63 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 44.11%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -46.51% over the past 90 days while it lost -23.97% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors sold more PENN shares, decreasing its portfolio by -1.95% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors selling -234,901 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 11,810,261 shares of PENN, with a total valuation of $149,399,802. Fidelity Management & Research Co… meanwhile bought more PENN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $128,581,267 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by 0.30% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,007,331 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -30,423 shares of Penn National Gaming Inc. which are valued at $126,592,737. In the same vein, BAMCO, Inc. decreased its Penn National Gaming Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 498,081 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,419,540 shares and is now valued at $119,157,181. Following these latest developments, around 1.40% of Penn National Gaming Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.