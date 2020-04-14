Mixed Analyst Attention: Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

The shares of Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Odeon in its latest research note that was published on April 08, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $65 price target. Odeon wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Realty Income Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Citigroup advised investors in its research note published on April 07, 2020, to Neutral the O stock while also putting a $49 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Deutsche Bank Markets when it published its report on March 25, 2020. That day the Deutsche Bank set price target on the stock to $66. Mizuho was of a view that O is Buy in its latest report on January 15, 2020. Raymond James thinks that O is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 07, 2020 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 79.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 40.89% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.95% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.63.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.54% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $52.80 while ending the day at $53.54. During the trading session, a total of 4.35 million shares were traded which represents a -21.15% decline from the average session volume which is 3.59 million shares. O had ended its last session trading at $56.68. Realty Income Corporation currently has a market cap of $17.23 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 38.83, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 7.12, with a beta of 0.66. O 52-week low price stands at $38.00 while its 52-week high price is $84.92.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.86 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.83 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 4.65%. Realty Income Corporation has the potential to record 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on March 05, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $163. Barclays also rated JNJ as Upgrade on December 19, 2019, with its price target of $173 suggesting that JNJ could surge by 10.2% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $141.23/share, analysts expect it to down by -1.03% to reach $155.65/share. It started the day trading at $141.4899 and traded between $137.8404 and $139.77 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that JNJ’s 50-day SMA is 138.98 while its 200-day SMA stands at 136.43. The stock has a high of $154.50 for the year while the low is $109.16. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 20.34 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.45%, as 16.79M O shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.64% of Johnson & Johnson shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 24.83, while the P/B ratio is 6.18. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.06M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 4.17%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -3.65% over the past 90 days while it gained 8.30% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more JNJ shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.68% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 1,510,780 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 223,842,779 shares of JNJ, with a total valuation of $29,352,503,610. SSgA Funds Management, Inc. meanwhile bought more JNJ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $19,889,641,700 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Johnson & Johnson shares by 0.96% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 129,120,985 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,228,398 shares of Johnson & Johnson which are valued at $16,931,634,763. In the same vein, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its Johnson & Johnson shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,364,028 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 38,393,079 shares and is now valued at $5,034,484,449. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Johnson & Johnson stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.