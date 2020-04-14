Mixed Analyst Attention: Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX), Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

The shares of Nutanix Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Needham in its latest research note that was published on February 27, 2020. The Technology company has also assigned a $42 price target. Needham wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Nutanix Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Maxim Group advised investors in its research note published on November 26, 2019, to Buy the NTNX stock while also putting a $52 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Piper Jaffray Markets when it published its report on November 04, 2019. That day the Piper Jaffray set price target on the stock to $29. The stock was given Positive rating by Susquehanna in its report released on September 09, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 45. BofA/Merrill was of a view that NTNX is Buy in its latest report on August 13, 2019. Needham thinks that NTNX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on May 31, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 46.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 51.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -60.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.00.

The shares of the company added by 5.02% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.07 while ending the day at $17.17. During the trading session, a total of 6.04 million shares were traded which represents a -60.55% decline from the average session volume which is 3.76 million shares. NTNX had ended its last session trading at $16.35. NTNX 52-week low price stands at $11.31 while its 52-week high price is $43.71.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$1.05 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Nutanix Inc. generated 211.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$1.14 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -2.86%. Nutanix Inc. has the potential to record -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Stephens published a research note on May 09, 2018 where it informed investors and clients that Intrepid Potash Inc. (NYSE:IPI) is now rated as Overweight. Even though the stock has been trading at $0.94/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.88% to reach $4.11/share. It started the day trading at $0.9462 and traded between $0.86 and $0.89 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that IPI’s 50-day SMA is 1.4779 while its 200-day SMA stands at 2.5791. The stock has a high of $3.97 for the year while the low is $0.60. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.7 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -10.70%, as 3.30M NTNX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.56% of Intrepid Potash Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.55, while the P/B ratio is 0.26. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 809.88K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.12%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -61.33% over the past 90 days while it lost -73.21% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more IPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 1,615,286 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,979,267 shares of IPI, with a total valuation of $6,383,414. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile sold more IPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,917,788 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Intrepid Potash Inc. shares by 4.76% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,332,327 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -316,529 shares of Intrepid Potash Inc. which are valued at $5,065,862. In the same vein, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Intrepid Potash Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 115,527 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,571,769 shares and is now valued at $3,657,415. Following these latest developments, around 2.20% of Intrepid Potash Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.