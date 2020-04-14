Mixed Analyst Attention: Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX), Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX)

The shares of Lilis Energy Inc. (AMEX:LLEX) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Stifel in its latest research note that was published on January 22, 2020. Stifel wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Lilis Energy Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Seaport Global Securities Markets when it published its report on October 10, 2019. Stephens was of a view that LLEX is Equal-Weight in its latest report on March 29, 2019. Northland Capital thinks that LLEX is worth Market Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on March 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 1.50.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $0.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -86.97% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.88.

The shares of the company added by 4.72% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.17 while ending the day at $0.17. During the trading session, a total of 2.93 million shares were traded which represents a 1.83% incline from the average session volume which is 2.98 million shares. LLEX had ended its last session trading at $0.16. LLEX 52-week low price stands at $0.13 while its 52-week high price is $1.31.

The Lilis Energy Inc. generated 4.34 million in revenue during the last quarter. Lilis Energy Inc. has the potential to record -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Xerox Holdings Corporation (NYSE:XRX) is now rated as Sell. Their price target on the stock stands at $13. Morgan Stanley also rated XRX as Resumed on January 27, 2020, with its price target of $34 suggesting that XRX could surge by 40.36% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $19.36/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.04% to reach $30.50/share. It started the day trading at $19.50 and traded between $17.80 and $18.19 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that XRX’s 50-day SMA is 27.75 while its 200-day SMA stands at 32.15. The stock has a high of $39.47 for the year while the low is $15.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.87 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -2.42%, as 8.66M LLEX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 4.26% of Xerox Holdings Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.93, while the P/B ratio is 0.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.93 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 7.63%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -50.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.88% over the last six months.

This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 23,456,087 shares of XRX, with a total valuation of $444,258,288. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile sold more XRX shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $410,857,863 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Xerox Holdings Corporation shares by 1.80% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 10,935,014 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -200,535 shares of Xerox Holdings Corporation which are valued at $207,109,165. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Xerox Holdings Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 7,019 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 9,387,706 shares and is now valued at $177,803,152. Following these latest developments, around 0.20% of Xerox Holdings Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.