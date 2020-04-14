Mixed Analyst Attention: HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI), FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI)

The shares of HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Jefferies in its latest research note that was published on March 31, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $85 price target. Jefferies wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of HEICO Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Vertical Research advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Hold the HEI stock while also putting a $70 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on February 28, 2020. That day the UBS set price target on the stock to $110. The stock was given Buy rating by The Benchmark Company in its report released on January 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 144. UBS was of a view that HEI is Sell in its latest report on September 03, 2019. BofA/Merrill thinks that HEI is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on July 11, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 105.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 4 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $99.73. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 49.64% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.39% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 44.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.09% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $77.23 while ending the day at $77.83. During the trading session, a total of 673706.0 shares were traded which represents a 28.5% incline from the average session volume which is 942250.0 shares. HEI had ended its last session trading at $82.00. HEICO Corporation currently has a market cap of $9.91 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 28.85, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.38, with a beta of 1.08. HEICO Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.60 HEI 52-week low price stands at $52.01 while its 52-week high price is $147.93.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.89 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The HEICO Corporation generated 63.97 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.62 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.58%. HEICO Corporation has the potential to record 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 19, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that FTS International Inc. (NYSE:FTSI) is now rated as Underweight. It started the day trading at $0.4299 and traded between $0.265 and $0.28 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that FTSI’s 50-day SMA is 0.5806 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1.8751. The stock has a high of $12.37 for the year while the low is $0.19. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.97 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -19.75%, as 5.59M HEI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.94% of FTS International Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.27M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.40 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 26.14%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -83.83% over the last six months.

Similarly, Amalgamated Gadget LP increased its FTS International Inc. shares by 19.36% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,626,021 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 426,021 shares of FTS International Inc. which are valued at $585,603. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its FTS International Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 37,588 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 2,068,032 shares and is now valued at $461,171. Following these latest developments, around 1.20% of FTS International Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.