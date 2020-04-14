Mixed Analyst Attention: Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE), Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

The shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. (NYSE:HE) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 09, 2020. The Utilities company has also assigned a $43 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Guggenheim advised investors in its research note published on January 08, 2020, to Neutral the HE stock while also putting a $44 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on August 09, 2019. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $38. BofA/Merrill was of a view that HE is Neutral in its latest report on July 02, 2018. BofA/Merrill thinks that HE is worth Underperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 24, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 34.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 3 have recommended investors to sell it, 1 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 0 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Underweight while its average price target is $42.40. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 29.60% from its 52-Week high price while it is -21.25% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.95.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.76% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $42.76 while ending the day at $43.43. During the trading session, a total of 592380.0 shares were traded which represents a 18.94% incline from the average session volume which is 730750.0 shares. HE had ended its last session trading at $45.60. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. currently has a market cap of $4.73 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 22.76, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 6.90, with a beta of 0.34. HE 52-week low price stands at $33.51 while its 52-week high price is $55.15.

The Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. generated 227.69 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 31.15%. Hawaiian Electric Industries Inc. has the potential to record 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on June 13, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRPA) is now rated as Neutral. Evercore ISI also rated LTRPA as Initiated on October 16, 2018, with its price target of $12.50 suggesting that LTRPA could surge by 75.13% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -9.95% to reach $8.00/share. It started the day trading at $2.2318 and traded between $1.97 and $1.99 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LTRPA’s 50-day SMA is 3.6706 while its 200-day SMA stands at 7.6623. The stock has a high of $15.85 for the year while the low is $0.86. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.91 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -11.05%, as 1.70M HE shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.35% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.36M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.25 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.30%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -72.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -77.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more LTRPA shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.38% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 28,855 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 7,638,137 shares of LTRPA, with a total valuation of $13,748,647. Eagle Capital Management LLC meanwhile sold more LTRPA shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $9,196,340 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares by 2.13% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 4,593,684 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 95,818 shares of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. which are valued at $8,268,631. In the same vein, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 232,879 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 4,181,246 shares and is now valued at $7,526,243. Following these latest developments, around 0.10% of Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.