Mixed Analyst Attention: Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

The shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Rosenblatt in its latest research note that was published on March 27, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $179 price target. Rosenblatt wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Global Payments Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on January 23, 2020. The stock was given Buy rating by Jefferies in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 235. Raymond James was of a view that GPN is Outperform in its latest report on January 06, 2020. JP Morgan thinks that GPN is worth Overweight rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on October 30, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 198.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 36.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -31.47% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 46.06.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.88% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $139.01 while ending the day at $143.66. During the trading session, a total of 2.51 million shares were traded which represents a 0.91% incline from the average session volume which is 2.53 million shares. GPN had ended its last session trading at $151.03. Global Payments Inc. currently has a market cap of $43.34 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 61.11, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.52, with a beta of 1.15. Global Payments Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.34, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.20 GPN 52-week low price stands at $105.54 while its 52-week high price is $209.62.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.53 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Global Payments Inc. generated 1.68 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.58 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 16.99%. Global Payments Inc. has the potential to record 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Barclays published a research note on March 20, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) is now rated as Underweight. Their price target on the stock stands at $6. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.83/share, analysts expect it to down by -11.90% to reach $13.80/share. It started the day trading at $9.65 and traded between $8.60 and $8.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that ATI’s 50-day SMA is 13.70 while its 200-day SMA stands at 19.25. The stock has a high of $27.36 for the year while the low is $4.95. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 14.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -18.55%, as 11.45M GPN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.15% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 4.71, while the P/B ratio is 0.52. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.53M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.53 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 8.52%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.37% over the past 90 days while it lost -57.17% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more ATI shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.10% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 146,958 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 13,531,488 shares of ATI, with a total valuation of $115,017,648. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more ATI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $107,409,154 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares by 0.02% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 11,596,047 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,478 shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated which are valued at $98,566,400. In the same vein, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its Allegheny Technologies Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 703,492 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 7,433,406 shares and is now valued at $63,183,951. Following these latest developments, around 0.80% of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.