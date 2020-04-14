Mixed Analyst Attention: Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT), Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

The shares of Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by MKM Partners in its latest research note that was published on March 11, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $50 price target. MKM Partners wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Essent Group Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on January 17, 2020, to Overweight the ESNT stock while also putting a $57.50 price target. The stock had earned Market Perform rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on April 19, 2018. Compass Point was of a view that ESNT is Buy in its latest report on February 12, 2018. Deutsche Bank thinks that ESNT is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on January 08, 2018 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 61.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 63.01% from its 52-Week high price while it is -48.85% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 45.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $27.42 while ending the day at $28.56. During the trading session, a total of 1.33 million shares were traded which represents a -18.4% decline from the average session volume which is 1.12 million shares. ESNT had ended its last session trading at $30.16. Essent Group Ltd. currently has a market cap of $2.79 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 5.05, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 0.43, with a beta of 1.62. ESNT 52-week low price stands at $17.52 while its 52-week high price is $55.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.47 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 12.75%. Essent Group Ltd. has the potential to record 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $15. BofA/Merrill also rated HBAN as Upgrade on February 26, 2020, with its price target of $16 suggesting that HBAN could surge by 16.71% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $9.02/share, analysts expect it to down by -3.38% to reach $10.47/share. It started the day trading at $9.15 and traded between $8.545 and $8.72 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HBAN’s 50-day SMA is 10.79 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.34. The stock has a high of $15.63 for the year while the low is $6.82. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 28.37 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -1.60%, as 27.92M ESNT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.76% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 6.89, while the P/B ratio is 0.85. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.98 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 27.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.36% over the past 90 days while it lost -36.49% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more HBAN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.15% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 172,724 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 117,918,160 shares of HBAN, with a total valuation of $968,108,094. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more HBAN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $557,022,138 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares by 1.48% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 51,665,218 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 754,705 shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated which are valued at $424,171,440. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 15,182,495 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 47,611,102 shares and is now valued at $390,887,147. Following these latest developments, around 1.00% of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.