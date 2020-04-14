Mixed Analyst Attention: Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN), UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

The shares of Equitrans Midstream Corporation (NYSE:ETRN) has been pegged with a rating of Underweight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on January 07, 2020. The Basic Materials company has also assigned a $11 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Equitrans Midstream Corporation, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Credit Suisse advised investors in its research note published on November 25, 2019, to Outperform the ETRN stock while also putting a $13 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from UBS Markets when it published its report on September 26, 2019. The stock was given Neutral rating by UBS in its report released on August 06, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 15. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ETRN is Neutral in its latest report on June 17, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts thinks that ETRN is worth Sector Perform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on April 18, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 23.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $10.00. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 54.93% from its 52-Week high price while it is -73.93% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.69.

The shares of the company added by 4.31% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.43 while ending the day at $5.81. During the trading session, a total of 5.27 million shares were traded which represents a 12.79% incline from the average session volume which is 6.04 million shares. ETRN had ended its last session trading at $5.57. Equitrans Midstream Corporation debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 9.41, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.10 ETRN 52-week low price stands at $3.75 while its 52-week high price is $22.29.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.24 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Equitrans Midstream Corporation generated 88.32 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.94 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 79.84%. Equitrans Midstream Corporation has the potential to record 1.70 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 07, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that UDR Inc. (NYSE:UDR) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $37. Morgan Stanley also rated UDR as Downgrade on April 01, 2020, with its price target of $33 suggesting that UDR could surge by 9.14% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $41.12/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.23% to reach $42.44/share. It started the day trading at $40.89 and traded between $38.48 and $38.56 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that UDR’s 50-day SMA is 43.01 while its 200-day SMA stands at 46.35. The stock has a high of $51.25 for the year while the low is $29.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 8.55 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -17.23%, as 7.08M ETRN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.43% of UDR Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 61.60, while the P/B ratio is 3.41. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 2.25M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.15 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 21.95%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -16.26% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.56% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more UDR shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.80% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 856,510 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 48,572,620 shares of UDR, with a total valuation of $1,774,843,535. Cohen & Steers Capital Management… meanwhile sold more UDR shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,512,006,236 worth of shares.

Similarly, BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its UDR Inc. shares by 1.52% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 24,684,452 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 368,814 shares of UDR Inc. which are valued at $901,969,876. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its UDR Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,165,357 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 19,553,243 shares and is now valued at $714,475,499. Following these latest developments, around 0.90% of UDR Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.