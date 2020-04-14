Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

The shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Nomura in its latest research note that was published on March 06, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $20 price target. Nomura wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Vipshop Holdings Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on February 05, 2020. CLSA was of a view that VIPS is Outperform in its latest report on November 25, 2019. Macquarie thinks that VIPS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 18 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $129.27. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 153.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -12.24% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 53.39.

The shares of the company added by 1.10% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $15.50 while ending the day at $15.66. During the trading session, a total of 8.77 million shares were traded which represents a -29.1% decline from the average session volume which is 6.79 million shares. VIPS had ended its last session trading at $15.49. Vipshop Holdings Limited currently has a market cap of $10.45 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 18.75, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.82, with a beta of 1.29. Vipshop Holdings Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.05, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.60 VIPS 52-week low price stands at $6.17 while its 52-week high price is $17.84.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.39 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Vipshop Holdings Limited generated 927.98 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.21 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 64.1%. Vipshop Holdings Limited has the potential to record 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Edward Jones published a research note on February 26, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is now rated as Buy. Telsey Advisory Group also rated AMZN as Reiterated on January 31, 2020, with its price target of $2350 suggesting that AMZN could surge by 10.12% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2042.76/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.17% to reach $2413.11/share. It started the day trading at $2,180.00 and traded between $2,038.00 and $2168.87 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AMZN’s 50-day SMA is 1,969.08 while its 200-day SMA stands at 1,858.97. The stock has a high of $2185.95 for the year while the low is $1626.03. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.4 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 10.12%, as 4.84M VIPS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.15% of Amazon.com Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 94.22, while the P/B ratio is 17.33. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 5.56M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.87 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.76%. Looking further, the stock has raised 15.17% over the past 90 days while it gained 26.08% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AMZN shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.61% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 188,523 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 31,343,562 shares of AMZN, with a total valuation of $61,111,169,703. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AMZN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $34,461,640,251 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its Amazon.com Inc. shares by 1.20% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 16,906,057 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 200,105 shares of Amazon.com Inc. which are valued at $32,962,077,454. In the same vein, Fidelity Management & Research Co… increased its Amazon.com Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,047,056 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 15,029,728 shares and is now valued at $29,303,761,276. Following these latest developments, around 11.20% of Amazon.com Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.