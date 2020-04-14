Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC)

The shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by Raymond James in its latest research note that was published on March 16, 2020. Raymond James wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Verizon Communications Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Cowen advised investors in its research note published on March 02, 2020, to Outperform the VZ stock while also putting a $61 price target. The stock had earned Neutral rating from Credit Suisse Markets when it published its report on February 03, 2020. That day the Credit Suisse set price target on the stock to $65. The stock was given Hold rating by Deutsche Bank in its report released on January 22, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 63. HSBC Securities was of a view that VZ is Hold in its latest report on November 14, 2019. Nomura thinks that VZ is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 04, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 65.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 16.03% from its 52-Week high price while it is -8.92% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 54.72.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.34% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $56.36 while ending the day at $56.67. During the trading session, a total of 12.94 million shares were traded which represents a 39.85% incline from the average session volume which is 21.52 million shares. VZ had ended its last session trading at $57.44. Verizon Communications Inc. currently has a market cap of $236.08 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 12.18, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.90, with a beta of 0.44. Verizon Communications Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.82, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 VZ 52-week low price stands at $48.84 while its 52-week high price is $62.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Verizon Communications Inc. generated 2.59 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.25 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -6.19%. Verizon Communications Inc. has the potential to record 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at UBS published a research note on March 31, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $3.75/share, analysts expect it to surge by 8.27% to reach $3.36/share. It started the day trading at $4.13 and traded between $3.79 and $4.06 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that RRC’s 50-day SMA is 2.85 while its 200-day SMA stands at 4.01. The stock has a high of $10.82 for the year while the low is $1.61. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 93.86 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -14.05%, as 80.67M VZ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 36.36% of Range Resources Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 14.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 5.49 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 53.79%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -15.94% over the past 90 days while it gained 18.71% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC sold more RRC shares, decreasing its portfolio by -4.85% during the last quarter. This move now sees The SailingStone Capital Partners LLC selling -1,464,349 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 28,755,291 shares of RRC, with a total valuation of $65,562,063. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more RRC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $59,894,182 worth of shares.

Similarly, The Vanguard Group, Inc. decreased its Range Resources Corporation shares by 1.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 25,268,519 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -256,041 shares of Range Resources Corporation which are valued at $57,612,223. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Range Resources Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 6,656,056 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 24,054,685 shares and is now valued at $54,844,682. Following these latest developments, around 1.90% of Range Resources Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.