Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN), Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV)

The shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) has been pegged with a rating of Neutral by JP Morgan in its latest research note that was published on April 02, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $5 price target. JP Morgan wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Tenneco Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Morgan Stanley advised investors in its research note published on March 30, 2020, to Underweight the TEN stock while also putting a $2 price target. The stock had earned Equal-Weight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on August 14, 2019. That day the Morgan Stanley set price target on the stock to $9. Wolfe Research was of a view that TEN is Peer Perform in its latest report on October 02, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that TEN is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 72.85% from its 52-Week high price while it is -85.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 43.78.

The shares of the company dipped by -10.12% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $3.71 while ending the day at $3.82. During the trading session, a total of 2.13 million shares were traded which represents a -13.21% decline from the average session volume which is 1.88 million shares. TEN had ended its last session trading at $4.25. Tenneco Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 3.90, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 TEN 52-week low price stands at $2.21 while its 52-week high price is $26.09.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.28 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Tenneco Inc. generated 566.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.23 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -85.71%. Tenneco Inc. has the potential to record -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Ladenburg Thalmann published a research note on December 14, 2015 where it informed investors and clients that Inuvo Inc. (AMEX:INUV) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.32 and traded between $0.20 and $0.23 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that INUV's 50-day SMA is 0.2526 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.2785. The stock has a high of $1.75 for the year while the low is $0.09. The company's average trading volume currently stands at 471.57K shares. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 13.54%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.54% over the past 90 days while it lost -17.89% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought more INUV shares, increasing its portfolio by 26.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchasing 1,428,571 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 6,831,057 shares of INUV, with a total valuation of $1,612,129.

Similarly, Perkins Capital Management, Inc. decreased its Inuvo Inc. shares by 3.09% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 2,679,431 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -85,395 shares of Inuvo Inc. which are valued at $632,346. In the same vein, Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its Inuvo Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 11,200 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 1,780,780 shares and is now valued at $420,264. Following these latest developments, around 18.40% of Inuvo Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.