Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Owens Corning (NYSE:OC), Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

The shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Industrial Goods company has also assigned a $40 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Owens Corning, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from JP Morgan Markets when it published its report on January 16, 2020. That day the JP Morgan set price target on the stock to $58. The stock was given Hold rating by Berenberg in its report released on January 14, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 68. Loop Capital was of a view that OC is Buy in its latest report on January 07, 2020. Citigroup thinks that OC is worth Neutral rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 17, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 71.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 45.31% from its 52-Week high price while it is -39.61% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 48.62.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.90% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $41.26 while ending the day at $41.50. During the trading session, a total of 1.28 million shares were traded which represents a 23.04% incline from the average session volume which is 1.66 million shares. OC had ended its last session trading at $44.10. Owens Corning currently has a market cap of $4.53 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 11.26, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.30, with a beta of 1.56. Owens Corning debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.65, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 OC 52-week low price stands at $28.56 while its 52-week high price is $68.72.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $1.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Owens Corning generated 172.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.63 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 52.21%. Owens Corning has the potential to record 4.40 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Daiwa Securities published a research note on April 02, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Lyft Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) is now rated as Neutral. Their price target on the stock stands at $28. Needham also rated LYFT as Initiated on March 06, 2020, with its price target of $48 suggesting that LYFT could surge by 42.84% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $30.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 1.09% to reach $53.64/share. It started the day trading at $31.19 and traded between $29.03 and $30.66 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that LYFT’s 50-day SMA is 34.94 while its 200-day SMA stands at 45.54. The stock has a high of $68.33 for the year while the low is $14.56. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 17.0 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 21.92%, as 20.73M OC shares were shorted. At the moment, only 9.56% of Lyft Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 10.34M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 2.01 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 39.36%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -33.43% over the past 90 days while it lost -18.67% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Fidelity Management & Research Co… bought more LYFT shares, increasing its portfolio by 141.46% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Fidelity Management & Research Co… purchasing 23,145,631 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 39,507,790 shares of LYFT, with a total valuation of $1,060,784,162. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more LYFT shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $472,022,141 worth of shares.

Similarly, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (Inves… decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by 0.00% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 7,225,763 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 0 shares of Lyft Inc. which are valued at $194,011,737. In the same vein, BlackRock Fund Advisors decreased its Lyft Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 2,741,494 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 7,095,441 shares and is now valued at $190,512,591. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of Lyft Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.