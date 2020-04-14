Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS), CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

The shares of Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Barclays in its latest research note that was published on April 01, 2020. Barclays wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Kosmos Energy Ltd., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underperform rating from RBC Capital Mkts Markets when it published its report on March 16, 2020. That day the RBC Capital Mkts set price target on the stock to $1.10. The stock was given Mkt Perform rating by Bernstein in its report released on February 26, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 4. Macquarie was of a view that KOS is Outperform in its latest report on May 01, 2019. Bernstein thinks that KOS is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 1 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 5 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $3.06. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 79.74% from its 52-Week high price while it is -88.07% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 31.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -3.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $0.8788 while ending the day at $0.90. During the trading session, a total of 10.07 million shares were traded which represents a 5.83% incline from the average session volume which is 10.69 million shares. KOS had ended its last session trading at $0.93. Kosmos Energy Ltd. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 2.39, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 KOS 52-week low price stands at $0.50 while its 52-week high price is $7.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.09 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Kosmos Energy Ltd. generated 228.8 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.04 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 33.33%. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has the potential to record -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Noble Capital Markets published a research note on March 16, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that CoreCivic Inc. (NYSE:CXW) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $20. Canaccord Genuity also rated CXW as Reiterated on February 10, 2017, with its price target of $34 suggesting that CXW could surge by 39.9% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $11.26/share, analysts expect it to surge by 6.75% to reach $20.00/share. It started the day trading at $12.11 and traded between $11.28 and $12.02 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that CXW’s 50-day SMA is 13.71 while its 200-day SMA stands at 15.95. The stock has a high of $24.38 for the year while the low is $8.33. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 3.13 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -20.13%, as 2.50M KOS shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.12% of CoreCivic Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 7.58, while the P/B ratio is 1.04. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.31M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.91 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 33.85%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -22.95% over the past 90 days while it lost -20.40% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more CXW shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.54% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 273,996 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 18,065,575 shares of CXW, with a total valuation of $201,792,473. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more CXW shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $152,680,127 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its CoreCivic Inc. shares by 4.31% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 5,264,371 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 217,468 shares of CoreCivic Inc. which are valued at $58,803,024. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. increased its CoreCivic Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 49,909 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 3,776,506 shares and is now valued at $42,183,572. Following these latest developments, around 1.30% of CoreCivic Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.