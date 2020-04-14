Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ), Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI)

The shares of iQIYI Inc. (NASDAQ:IQ) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by CLSA in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. CLSA wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of iQIYI Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from HSBC Securities Markets when it published its report on January 21, 2020. CLSA was of a view that IQ is Underperform in its latest report on November 07, 2019. Credit Suisse thinks that IQ is worth Neutral rating.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 20.12% from its 52-Week high price while it is -36.62% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 39.21.

The shares of the company added by 0.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $16.935 while ending the day at $17.43. During the trading session, a total of 7.97 million shares were traded which represents a 14.45% incline from the average session volume which is 9.32 million shares. IQ had ended its last session trading at $17.37. iQIYI Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 1.73, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.90 IQ 52-week low price stands at $14.51 while its 52-week high price is $27.50.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.49 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The iQIYI Inc. generated 992.51 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.72 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 28.57%. iQIYI Inc. has the potential to record -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Dougherty & Company published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Superior Drilling Products Inc. (AMEX:SDPI) is now rated as Neutral. It started the day trading at $0.49 and traded between $0.37 and $0.39 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SDPI’s 50-day SMA is 0.5109 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.7877. The stock has a high of $1.37 for the year while the low is $0.20. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 63713.38 shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -59.04%, as 26,097 IQ shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.20% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 123.54K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.21 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 31.51%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -52.88% over the past 90 days while it lost -53.99% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Friess Associates LLC sold more SDPI shares, decreasing its portfolio by -13.31% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Friess Associates LLC selling -123,000 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 801,211 shares of SDPI, with a total valuation of $278,020. Renaissance Technologies LLC meanwhile bought more SDPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $172,710 worth of shares.

Similarly, Punch & Associates Investment Man… increased its Superior Drilling Products Inc. shares by 20.60% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 466,075 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 79,600 shares of Superior Drilling Products Inc. which are valued at $161,728. Following these latest developments, around 2.00% of Superior Drilling Products Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.