Killer Stocks to Buy That No One Knows About: Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB), Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN)

The shares of Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) has been pegged with a rating of Equal Weight by Wells Fargo in its latest research note that was published on March 30, 2020. The Financial company has also assigned a $15 price target. Wells Fargo wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Associated Banc-Corp, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Wells Fargo Markets when it published its report on January 06, 2020. That day the Wells Fargo set price target on the stock to $20. BofA/Merrill was of a view that ASB is Underperform in its latest report on January 10, 2019. Jefferies thinks that ASB is worth Buy rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 8 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 1 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 31.38% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.22% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.66.

The shares of the company dipped by -6.73% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $13.32 while ending the day at $13.44. During the trading session, a total of 1.47 million shares were traded which represents a 8.42% incline from the average session volume which is 1.6 million shares. ASB had ended its last session trading at $14.41. Associated Banc-Corp currently has a market cap of $2.11 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 7.04, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 1.17, with a beta of 1.35. ASB 52-week low price stands at $10.23 while its 52-week high price is $23.26.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $0.45 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.50 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -11.11%. Associated Banc-Corp has the potential to record 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at H.C. Wainwright published a research note on May 31, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Trevena Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) is now rated as Buy. It started the day trading at $0.73 and traded between $0.5598 and $0.65 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TRVN’s 50-day SMA is 0.6783 while its 200-day SMA stands at 0.8315. The stock has a high of $1.65 for the year while the low is $0.46. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 4.12 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -21.67%, as 3.23M ASB shares were shorted. At the moment, only 3.42% of Trevena Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 783.48K shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 4.13 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 36.29%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -24.77% over the past 90 days while it lost -29.97% over the last six months.

This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. selling 0 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 3,903,257 shares of TRVN, with a total valuation of $2,213,147. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TRVN shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,481,921 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Trevena Inc. shares by 10.21% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 2,324,533 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 215,404 shares of Trevena Inc. which are valued at $1,318,010. In the same vein, PZU Asset Management SA increased its Trevena Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 656,710 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 900,000 shares and is now valued at $510,300. Following these latest developments, around 2.30% of Trevena Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.