Is There A Value in Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) And Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

The shares of Zillow Group Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Weight by KeyBanc Capital Markets in its latest research note that was published on February 28, 2020. KeyBanc Capital Markets wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Zillow Group Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from Standpoint Research Markets when it published its report on November 26, 2018. That day the Standpoint Research set price target on the stock to $48. Stifel was of a view that Z is Buy in its latest report on June 30, 2017. Stifel thinks that Z is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on February 14, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 43.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 91.82% from its 52-Week high price while it is -42.35% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 50.58.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.39% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $37.37 while ending the day at $38.44. During the trading session, a total of 2.52 million shares were traded which represents a 41.58% incline from the average session volume which is 4.31 million shares. Z had ended its last session trading at $40.63. Z 52-week low price stands at $20.04 while its 52-week high price is $66.68.

The Zillow Group Inc. generated 1.23 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.32 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 32.65%.

Investment analysts at Macquarie published a research note on March 27, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) is now rated as Neutral. Even though the stock has been trading at $48.33/share, analysts expect it to surge by 0.87% to reach $59.23/share. It started the day trading at $49.09 and traded between $47.96 and $48.75 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TSM’s 50-day SMA is 52.32 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.91. The stock has a high of $60.64 for the year while the low is $37.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.08 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -30.35%, as 10.50M Z shares were shorted. At the moment, only 0.32% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 22.05, while the P/B ratio is 4.70. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 9.94M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.52 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 3.59%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -17.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -0.37% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Capital Research & Management Co…. bought more TSM shares, increasing its portfolio by 14.03% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Capital Research & Management Co…. purchasing 7,745,472 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 62,946,855 shares of TSM, with a total valuation of $3,008,230,200. Massachusetts Financial Services … meanwhile sold more TSM shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $2,529,879,445 worth of shares.

Similarly, Sanders Capital LLC increased its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares by 8.05% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 38,690,516 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,882,519 shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited which are valued at $1,849,019,760. In the same vein, JPMorgan Investment Management, I… increased its Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,152,654 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 37,719,202 shares and is now valued at $1,802,600,664.