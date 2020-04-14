Is There A Value in TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) And Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

The shares of TG Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by H.C. Wainwright in its latest research note that was published on January 17, 2020. The Healthcare company has also assigned a $24 price target. H.C. Wainwright wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of TG Therapeutics Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. B. Riley FBR advised investors in its research note published on November 27, 2019, to Buy the TGTX stock while also putting a $12 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Jefferies Markets when it published its report on February 06, 2019. That day the Jefferies set price target on the stock to $8. B. Riley FBR Inc. was of a view that TGTX is Buy in its latest report on March 09, 2018. B. Riley FBR Inc. thinks that TGTX is worth Buy rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on December 01, 2017 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 21.50.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 100.81% from its 52-Week high price while it is -38.72% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.47.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.15% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $9.58 while ending the day at $9.94. During the trading session, a total of 1.49 million shares were traded which represents a 27.89% incline from the average session volume which is 2.07 million shares. TGTX had ended its last session trading at $10.48. TG Therapeutics Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.76, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.80 TGTX 52-week low price stands at $4.95 while its 52-week high price is $16.22.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.38 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The TG Therapeutics Inc. generated 112.64 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.67 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was down by -13.16%. TG Therapeutics Inc. has the potential to record -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Wolfe Research published a research note on April 13, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) is now rated as Peer Perform. Piper Sandler also rated EPD as Downgrade on March 09, 2020, with its price target of $24 suggesting that EPD could surge by 36.51% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $16.38/share, analysts expect it to surge by 2.14% to reach $26.35/share. It started the day trading at $17.0642 and traded between $16.31 and $16.73 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that EPD’s 50-day SMA is 19.97 while its 200-day SMA stands at 26.09. The stock has a high of $30.86 for the year while the low is $10.27. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 40.36 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -13.39%, as 34.96M TGTX shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.36% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 8.06, while the P/B ratio is 1.48. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 11.67M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.00 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 15.94%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -41.30% over the past 90 days while it lost -39.27% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC bought more EPD shares, increasing its portfolio by 1.42% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Harvest Fund Advisors LLC purchasing 729,956 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 51,958,044 shares of EPD, with a total valuation of $743,000,029. Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC meanwhile sold more EPD shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $631,439,809 worth of shares.

Similarly, ALPS Advisors, Inc. decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by 2.42% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 28,253,100 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -701,169 shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. which are valued at $404,019,330. In the same vein, Goldman Sachs Asset Management LP decreased its Enterprise Products Partners L.P. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 1,241,477 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 27,147,914 shares and is now valued at $388,215,170. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.