Is There A Value in Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) And XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP)

The shares of Roku Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) has been pegged with a rating of Hold by Loop Capital in its latest research note that was published on March 19, 2020. The Services company has also assigned a $68 price target. Loop Capital wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Roku Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Needham advised investors in its research note published on December 03, 2019, to Buy the ROKU stock while also putting a $200 price target. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on December 02, 2019. The stock was given Buy rating by BofA/Merrill in its report released on October 28, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 154. RBC Capital Mkts was of a view that ROKU is Outperform in its latest report on October 11, 2019. Macquarie thinks that ROKU is worth Outperform rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 2 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 13 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 75.50% from its 52-Week high price while it is -45.31% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 52.66.

The shares of the company added by 4.45% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $91.07 while ending the day at $96.56. During the trading session, a total of 7.23 million shares were traded which represents a 42.36% incline from the average session volume which is 12.55 million shares. ROKU had ended its last session trading at $92.45. Roku Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.14, while its quick ratio hovers at 2.40 ROKU 52-week low price stands at $55.02 while its 52-week high price is $176.55.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.13 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Roku Inc. generated 517.33 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded -$0.22 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 30.77%. Roku Inc. has the potential to record -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Citigroup published a research note on April 03, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that XP Inc. (NASDAQ:XP) is now rated as Buy. Their price target on the stock stands at $26. Morgan Stanley also rated XP as Initiated on January 06, 2020, with its price target of $45 suggesting that XP could surge by 85.18% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $22.57/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.16% to reach $142.94/share. It started the day trading at $22.64 and traded between $20.00 and $21.18 throughout the trading session.

The stock has a high of $43.52 for the year while the low is $15.50. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 1.51 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 86.67%, as 2.81M ROKU shares were shorted. At the moment, only 2.96% of XP Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 54.87, while the P/B ratio is 8.37. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.75M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.61 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 19.93%.

Durable Capital Partners LP meanwhile bought more XP shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $106,095,000 worth of shares.

Following these latest developments, around 55.96% of XP Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.