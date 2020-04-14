Is There A Value in Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) And Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ)

The shares of Motorola Solutions Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Northcoast in its latest research note that was published on March 26, 2020. Northcoast wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Motorola Solutions Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. JP Morgan advised investors in its research note published on March 03, 2020, to Neutral the MSI stock while also putting a $170 price target. The stock had earned Buy rating from Gabelli & Co Markets when it published its report on November 01, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Barclays in its report released on August 08, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 195. Northcoast was of a view that MSI is Neutral in its latest report on July 17, 2019. Gabelli & Co thinks that MSI is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 3 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 7 advised investors to purchase the stock. The consensus currently stands at a Overweight while its average price target is $182.78. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 21.09% from its 52-Week high price while it is -22.00% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.08.

The shares of the company dipped by -4.35% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $145.1101 while ending the day at $146.24. During the trading session, a total of 816117.0 shares were traded which represents a 39.55% incline from the average session volume which is 1.35 million shares. MSI had ended its last session trading at $152.89. Motorola Solutions Inc. currently has a market cap of $24.25 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 29.60, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 2.87, with a beta of 0.75. MSI 52-week low price stands at $120.77 while its 52-week high price is $187.49.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.80 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Motorola Solutions Inc. generated 1.0 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $1.91 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 58.57%. Motorola Solutions Inc. has the potential to record 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Northcoast published a research note on April 09, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTZ) is now rated as Neutral. Consumer Edge Research also rated HTZ as Downgrade on March 27, 2020, with its price target of $6 suggesting that HTZ could surge by 57.55% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $6.26/share, analysts expect it to down by -7.99% to reach $13.57/share. It started the day trading at $6.39 and traded between $5.66 and $5.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that HTZ’s 50-day SMA is 11.17 while its 200-day SMA stands at 13.88. The stock has a high of $20.85 for the year while the low is $3.18. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 21.26 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 26.18%, as 26.83M MSI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 19.04% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 7.13M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.76 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.25%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -63.68% over the past 90 days while it lost -55.45% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The Icahn Associates Holding LLC bought more HTZ shares, increasing its portfolio by 25.99% during the last quarter. This move now sees The Icahn Associates Holding LLC purchasing 11,416,257 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 55,342,109 shares of HTZ, with a total valuation of $342,014,234. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP meanwhile bought more HTZ shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $73,823,728 worth of shares.

Similarly, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares by 31.79% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 9,657,583 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 2,329,775 shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. which are valued at $59,683,863. In the same vein, PAR Capital Management, Inc. increased its Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 1,064,487 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 9,039,094 shares and is now valued at $55,861,601. Following these latest developments, around 0.70% of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.