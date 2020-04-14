Is There A Value in Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) And AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

The shares of Mohawk Industries Inc. (NYSE:MHK) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on April 07, 2020. The Consumer Goods company has also assigned a $73 price target. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Mohawk Industries Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Jefferies advised investors in its research note published on April 03, 2020, to Hold the MHK stock while also putting a $74 price target. The stock had earned Outperform rating from Evercore ISI Markets when it published its report on April 02, 2020. That day the Evercore ISI set price target on the stock to $83. The stock was given Neutral rating by JP Morgan in its report released on January 16, 2020, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 136. CFRA was of a view that MHK is Hold in its latest report on December 17, 2019. Deutsche Bank thinks that MHK is worth Hold rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on November 21, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 158.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 47.32% from its 52-Week high price while it is -46.74% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.38.

The shares of the company dipped by -5.23% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $81.63 while ending the day at $83.41. During the trading session, a total of 507356.0 shares were traded which represents a 49.13% incline from the average session volume which is 997360.0 shares. MHK had ended its last session trading at $88.01. Mohawk Industries Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.32, while its quick ratio hovers at 0.80 MHK 52-week low price stands at $56.62 while its 52-week high price is $156.60.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded $2.25 earnings per share which is above the predicted by most analysts. The Mohawk Industries Inc. generated 134.78 million in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $2.75 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 5.33%. Mohawk Industries Inc. has the potential to record 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Maxim Group published a research note on March 25, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) is now rated as Hold. Nomura also rated AGNC as Upgrade on March 16, 2020, with its price target of $19 suggesting that AGNC could surge by 26.98% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $12.21/share, analysts expect it to down by -0.25% to reach $16.68/share. It started the day trading at $12.53 and traded between $11.86 and $12.18 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that AGNC’s 50-day SMA is 15.13 while its 200-day SMA stands at 16.46. The stock has a high of $19.65 for the year while the low is $6.25. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 13.35 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -33.31%, as 8.90M MHK shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.65% of AGNC Investment Corp. shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 10.60, while the P/B ratio is 0.65. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 12.41M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 0.72 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 28.08%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -32.18% over the past 90 days while it lost -24.16% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more AGNC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 64,717 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 53,368,655 shares of AGNC, with a total valuation of $564,640,370. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more AGNC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $546,171,626 worth of shares.

Similarly, Capital Research & Management Co…. increased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by 8.76% during the recently filed quarter. After buying 22,413,759 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls 1,805,512 shares of AGNC Investment Corp. which are valued at $237,137,570. In the same vein, Michigan Department of Treasury (… increased its AGNC Investment Corp. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 2,350,000 shares during the quarter which increased its stakes to 20,732,030 shares and is now valued at $219,344,877. Following these latest developments, around 0.50% of AGNC Investment Corp. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.