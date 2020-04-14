Is There A Value in Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) And Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

The shares of Health Catalyst Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) has been pegged with a rating of Outperform by SVB Leerink in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. SVB Leerink wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Health Catalyst Inc., with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. Canaccord Genuity advised investors in its research note published on April 02, 2020, to Buy the HCAT stock while also putting a $40 price target. The stock had earned Strong Buy rating from Raymond James Markets when it published its report on December 20, 2019. The stock was given Overweight rating by Cantor Fitzgerald in its report released on October 30, 2019, the day when the price target on the stock was placed at 47. William Blair was of a view that HCAT is Outperform in its latest report on August 19, 2019. SVB Leerink thinks that HCAT is worth Outperform rating. This was contained in the firm’s report on August 19, 2019 in which the stock’s price target was also moved to 55.

The price of the stock the last time has raised by 50.11% from its 52-Week high price while it is -47.36% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 49.97.

The shares of the company added by 4.79% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $24.47 while ending the day at $26.24. During the trading session, a total of 1.54 million shares were traded which represents a -145.32% decline from the average session volume which is 628250.0 shares. HCAT had ended its last session trading at $25.04. Health Catalyst Inc. debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 0.24, while its quick ratio hovers at 5.50 HCAT 52-week low price stands at $17.48 while its 52-week high price is $49.85.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.34 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. Health Catalyst Inc. has the potential to record -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Robert W. Baird published a research note on March 17, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) is now rated as Outperform. Their price target on the stock stands at $56. Even though the stock has been trading at $36.11/share, analysts expect it to down by -6.01% to reach $41.50/share. It started the day trading at $36.14 and traded between $33.69 and $33.94 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TFC’s 50-day SMA is 41.35 while its 200-day SMA stands at 49.57. The stock has a high of $56.92 for the year while the low is $24.01. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 15.06 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 6.46%, as 16.03M HCAT shares were shorted. At the moment, only 1.32% of Truist Financial Corporation shares were sold short. The company’s P/E ratio currently sits at 9.05, while the P/B ratio is 0.51. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 8.17M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 1.96 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 24.73%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -39.35% over the past 90 days while it lost -33.88% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TFC shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.36% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 380,376 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 105,588,059 shares of TFC, with a total valuation of $3,256,335,740. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile sold more TFC shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $1,935,502,610 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Truist Financial Corporation shares by 2.07% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 59,059,430 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -1,246,965 shares of Truist Financial Corporation which are valued at $1,821,392,821. In the same vein, Massachusetts Financial Services … decreased its Truist Financial Corporation shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 833,763 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 33,330,124 shares and is now valued at $1,027,901,024. Following these latest developments, around 0.30% of Truist Financial Corporation stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.