Is There A Value in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) And Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI)

The shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has been pegged with a rating of Sector Perform by RBC Capital Mkts in its latest research note that was published on June 26, 2019. RBC Capital Mkts wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Gold Fields Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Underweight rating from Morgan Stanley Markets when it published its report on January 31, 2019. BofA/Merrill was of a view that GFI is Buy in its latest report on April 13, 2018. Morgan Stanley thinks that GFI is worth Equal-Weight rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 6 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 3 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 82.35% from its 52-Week high price while it is -17.59% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 59.15.

The shares of the company added by 5.17% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $5.76 while ending the day at $6.51. During the trading session, a total of 10.28 million shares were traded which represents a -18.97% decline from the average session volume which is 8.64 million shares. GFI had ended its last session trading at $6.19. GFI 52-week low price stands at $3.57 while its 52-week high price is $7.90.

The Gold Fields Limited generated 515.0 million in revenue during the last quarter. Gold Fields Limited has the potential to record 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Guggenheim published a research note on December 26, 2019 where it informed investors and clients that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) is now rated as Neutral. Cantor Fitzgerald also rated SPPI as Downgrade on December 26, 2019, with its price target of $4 suggesting that SPPI could surge by 72.22% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $2.73/share, analysts expect it to down by -5.86% to reach $9.25/share. It started the day trading at $2.74 and traded between $2.45 and $2.57 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that SPPI’s 50-day SMA is 2.55 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.20. The stock has a high of $10.99 for the year while the low is $1.74. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 6.3 M shorted shares, the short percentage went lower by -0.33%, as 6.28M GFI shares were shorted. At the moment, only 5.91% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 1.95M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 3.23 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 20.09%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -20.92% over the past 90 days while it lost -64.62% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The BlackRock Fund Advisors bought more SPPI shares, increasing its portfolio by 4.12% during the last quarter. This move now sees The BlackRock Fund Advisors purchasing 692,567 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 17,483,649 shares of SPPI, with a total valuation of $40,736,902. The Vanguard Group, Inc. meanwhile bought more SPPI shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $31,063,005 worth of shares.

Similarly, PRIMECAP Management Co. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by 41.54% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 6,416,000 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -4,559,800 shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. which are valued at $14,949,280. In the same vein, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm bought 497,048 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 4,842,001 shares and is now valued at $11,281,862. Following these latest developments, around 1.80% of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.