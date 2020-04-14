Is It Right Time to Be Cautious on Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN), Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)?

The shares of Wynn Resorts Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has been pegged with a rating of Buy by Citigroup in its latest research note that was published on April 13, 2020. Citigroup wasn’t the only research firm that published a report of Wynn Resorts Limited, with other equities research analysts also giving their opinion on the stock. The stock had earned Buy rating from BofA/Merrill Markets when it published its report on February 12, 2020. That day the BofA/Merrill set price target on the stock to $150. BofA/Merrill was of a view that WYNN is Neutral in its latest report on January 27, 2020. Standpoint Research thinks that WYNN is worth Hold rating.

Amongst the analysts that rated the stock, 0 have recommended investors to sell it, 5 believe it has the potential for further growth, thus rating it as Hold while 12 advised investors to purchase the stock. The price of the stock the last time has raised by 93.36% from its 52-Week high price while it is -54.83% than its 52-Week low price. A look at the stock’s other technical shows that its 14-day RSI now stands at 47.31.

The shares of the company dipped by -1.91% during the trading session on Monday, reaching a low of $65.54 while ending the day at $69.30. During the trading session, a total of 7.51 million shares were traded which represents a -39.02% decline from the average session volume which is 5.4 million shares. WYNN had ended its last session trading at $70.65. Wynn Resorts Limited currently has a market cap of $7.28 billion, while its P/E ratio stands at 60.52, while its P/E earnings growth sits at 3.08, with a beta of 2.41. Wynn Resorts Limited debt-to-equity ratio currently stands at 5.98, while its quick ratio hovers at 1.40 WYNN 52-week low price stands at $35.84 while its 52-week high price is $153.41.

The company in its last quarterly report recorded -$0.62 earnings per share which is below the predicted by most analysts. The Wynn Resorts Limited generated 2.35 billion in revenue during the last quarter. In the second quarter last year, the firm recorded $0.17 earnings per share. Compared to the same quarter last year, the firm’s revenue was up by 359.68%. Wynn Resorts Limited has the potential to record -2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year, according to equities analysts.

Investment analysts at Raymond James published a research note on March 12, 2020 where it informed investors and clients that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) is now rated as Mkt Perform. Credit Suisse also rated TELL as Downgrade on March 12, 2020, with its price target of $2 suggesting that TELL could surge by 72.15% from its current share price. Even though the stock has been trading at $1.67/share, analysts expect it to surge by 5.39% to reach $6.32/share. It started the day trading at $1.84 and traded between $1.60 and $1.76 throughout the trading session.

A look at its technical shows that TELL’s 50-day SMA is 3.1881 while its 200-day SMA stands at 6.3368. The stock has a high of $10.49 for the year while the low is $0.67. The stock, however, witnessed a rise in its short on 03/31/20. Compared to previous close which recorded 24.54 M shorted shares, the short percentage went higher by 2.64%, as 25.19M WYNN shares were shorted. At the moment, only 22.75% of Tellurian Inc. shares were sold short. The company’s average trading volume currently stands at 3.70M shares, which means that the short-interest ratio is just 6.80 days. Over the past seven days, the company moved, with its shift of 46.67%. Looking further, the stock has dropped -74.08% over the past 90 days while it lost -79.23% over the last six months.

The change in the stock’s fortunes has led to several institutional investors altering their holdings of the stock. The The Vanguard Group, Inc. bought more TELL shares, increasing its portfolio by 0.44% during the last quarter. This move now sees The The Vanguard Group, Inc. purchasing 38,867 shares in the last quarter, thus it now holds 8,872,452 shares of TELL, with a total valuation of $8,020,697. BlackRock Fund Advisors meanwhile bought more TELL shares in the recently filed quarter, changing its stake to $5,477,529 worth of shares.

Similarly, SSgA Funds Management, Inc. decreased its Tellurian Inc. shares by 0.22% during the recently filed quarter. After selling 3,333,889 shares in the last quarter, the firm now controls -7,266 shares of Tellurian Inc. which are valued at $3,013,836. In the same vein, Electron Capital Partners LLC decreased its Tellurian Inc. shares by during the most recent reported quarter. The firm sold 482,024 shares during the quarter which decreased its stakes to 3,189,820 shares and is now valued at $2,883,597. Following these latest developments, around 18.60% of Tellurian Inc. stocks are owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.